Biden fly swatters sell out in one night following vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Biden campaign turned a buzzy moment during Wednesday night's Vice Presidential Debate into a fundraising opportunity.

It started selling fly swatters after a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate with Senator Kamala Harris.

It hung out there for more than two minutes — but it probably felt like an eternity for many viewers.

The Biden campaign seized the moment and began selling "truth over flies" fly swatters for $10 on its website.

The site said "Swats away flies and lies."