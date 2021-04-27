Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton collapses on Senate floor during permitless carry debate

Minutes later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Sen. Donna Campell – an emergency room doctor – assisted and walked the senator off the floor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Debate on the floor of the Texas Senate was momentarily paused on Wednesday evening after a senator collapsed.

Just before the incident, the Senate voted 18-13 to initially pass House Bill 1927, otherwise known as the permitless carry bill, which would allow eligible Texans to carry handguns openly in a holster or concealed without a license.

As the Senate resumed debate on the bill ahead of a final vote, Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) collapsed. Minutes later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Sen. Donna Campbell – an emergency room doctor – assisted and walked the senator off the floor.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez noted the senator may have suffered a concussion after a recent car accident, saying, “I hope our friend is OK.”

Erin Daly Wilson, a spokesperson for Sen. Creighton, released this statement Wednesday:

"On Thursday evening Senator Creighton was involved in a vehicle collision and sustained minor injuries. He spent the last few days resting, and returned to the Capitol for the critical work of the legislature and to ensure a majority to approve H.B. 1927. He wants to thank DPS and the physicians who treated him, and will be back working for Senate District 4 as soon as possible."

Senate debate on the permitless carry bill resumed after the incident, with Sen. Cesar Blanco reliving the mass shooting in El Paso. This is the first Legislative session since the shooting.

Pending final approval, HB 1927 now heads to a conference committee for the House and Senate to resolve differences, unless the House accepts the amendments made by the Senate.

Gov. Greg Abbott has previously stated that he would sign the bill into law.

"I support it, and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have 'constitutional carry' in Texas," Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts earlier this year.

The Texas House of Representatives passed the bill in mid-April. It was written by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler).

Currently, Texans must obtain a license to carry. To obtain one, individuals must participate in a training class, pass a written exam and shooting test and submit fingerprints.