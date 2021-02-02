Buttigieg confirmed by Senate as transportation secretary

The confirmation makes him the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a vote of 86-13, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 39, was confirmed as the new transportation secretary. It makes him the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post.

He will be tasked with advancing President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) released a statement on voting for Buttigieg:

“Today I voted to confirm fellow Hoosier Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation following conversations with him where he committed to finding bipartisan solutions to confront the transportation and infrastructure challenges facing our country and acknowledged that funding infrastructure with more debt is not sustainable. As the former CEO of a transportation and logistics company headquartered in Jasper, I know firsthand that Indiana is the Crossroads of America and a hub for auto manufacturing, and Hoosiers need robust and sustainable assistance from the federal government to maintain and expand our transportation infrastructure.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) also issued a statement about the vote:

“Investing in America’s infrastructure like roads, rails, and waterways is not a partisan issue, and I’m pleased to have a Hoosier at the helm of the Department of Transportation. I look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg to continue to bring investment to Indiana.”

Praised by Biden as bringing a “new voice” to the administration, Buttigieg would take over a Transportation Department with 55,000 employees and a budget of tens of billions of dollars. He has pledged to quickly get to work promoting safety and restoring consumer trust in America’s transportation networks as airlines, buses, city subway systems and Amtrak reel from plummeting ridership in the coronavirus pandemic.

He is also expected to play an important role in promoting Biden’s climate initiatives, helping to oversee stronger automotive fuel economy standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the president’s push later this year on a sweeping $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan. That plan will focus in part on rebuilding roads and bridges and expanding zero-emission mass transit while boosting electric vehicle infrastructure, including building 500,000 charging stations over the next decade.

During his hearing, some Republican senators signaled fights ahead over the cost and scope of updating the nation’s roads and bridges, rails and airports, a goal long promised by Donald Trump but never fulfilled in his four years as president. The senators questioned in particular the Biden administration's effort to redirect money for green initiatives, but said they looked forward to further discussions with Buttigieg.

Buttigieg, a Harvard graduate and Rhodes scholar, now points to his experience as a mayor and on the campaign trail as valuable to his ground-level approach to improving transportation. He described initiating a “smart streets” program to make South Bend’s downtown more pedestrian- and bicyclist-friendly while spurring hundreds of millions of dollars in economic investment.

He's also expected to be a regular presence on TV, helping to sell the president's policies as he did during Biden's campaign. Since he was nominated, Buttigieg has appeared on “The View,” “The Tonight Show,” MSNBC's “Morning Joe,” as well as Fox local affiliates, addressing topics from Donald Trump's impeachment and the treatment of veterans to his goals of promoting green-friendly travel.