Campaign 2022 | Beto O'Rourke to stop in Waco on Tuesday

The race for Governor in Texas is heating up with one week left before early voting begins.

WACO, Texas — The race is on for who will be the next Governor of Texas and as Texans get ready to head to the polls beginning next week, Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke is making a stop in Waco on Tuesday.

Democrats are likely to endorse O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott is expected to get the Republican nomination. O'Rourke is a familiar face for Texans on the campaign trail, he was a one-time challenger to Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 losing by less than 215,000 votes.

"I just now had the opportunity to talk to Senator Cruz ... to congratulate him on his victory, and wish him well going forward," O'Rourke told the Texas Tribune at the time. "I am as inspired, I'm as hopeful as I have ever been in my life, and tonight's loss does nothing to diminish how I feel about Texas and this country."

It's with that inspiration that O'Rourke is taking aim at incumbent Governor Abbott as he embarked on a 20-city tour in just 12 days called 'Keeping the Lights On: A Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas.' A recent poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News asked Texans, between Abbott and O'Rourke, they would vote for. When the unscientific poll closed, Governor Abbott had a commanding nine-point lead, one of the largest in that race.

O'Rourke, however, is undeterred and is running on the promise of fixing the Texas Grid and vowing to hold those accountable who profited from Texans during last year's winter freeze.

"We have to make sure that we go after those who made obscene profits off the suffering of others. Some made over 11-billion dollars over five days in February, we've got to get that money back and return it to the people of Texas. We also have to ensure that this never happens again and as Governor that's going to be my priority," he said during a campaign stop in Midland Odessa.



"This state is already too divided and we can't divide ourselves any further. We have to find ways to come together and that's why I am focused on fixing the grid, creating great jobs in Texas and making sure we have the best system of public schools and do common sense things that Republicans and Democrats can agree on, like expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor," he said.