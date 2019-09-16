STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Cheerleaders from a North Carolina high school could face disciplinary action from the state after holding up a "Make American Great Again" banner during a football game last month.

The cheerleaders from North Stanly High School held up the President Donald Trump campaign sign during the school's football game on August 30, according to Stanly County Schools. The students were not disciplined by the district or the school but the North Carolina High School Athletic Association placed the squad on probation for the remainder of the season.

The NCHSAA has not defined terms of the probation and the district has requested more information from the state. The cheerleaders were not suspended and will be at all visible at all games this season.

In a statement, the district said:

"The focus of Friday night football games should be on our students — the players, cheerleaders, band members — the focus should not be on politics. For this reason, we are hopeful the situation will resolve, and our student athletes can have a successful fall season and unite the Comet school spirit for the remainder of the year."

The statement goes on to say:

"This policy does not prohibit students from speaking their minds or engaging in protected First Amendment activities. Because the cheerleaders were in uniform and were acting as representatives of the school, the display of the sign could be perceived as the school or school system endorsing a political campaign. For this reason, the only action Stanly County Schools has taken is to ask the cheerleaders not to display the sign again."

In a photo posted to social media, unidentified students can be seen holding a banner reading: "Trump 2020 // Make America Great Again."

Cheerleaders in Arkansas are also being criticized for holding a MAGA banner.

On Friday night, state Senator Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) called their banner "totally inappropriate" in a tweet.

NCHSAA has not suspended the North Carolina cheerleading squad, according to the school district.

The NCHSAA is the governing body for interscholastic athletics in North Carolina. As a member of the NCHSAA, Stanly County Schools is required to comply with all NCHSAA rules and regulations.

