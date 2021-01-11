City of Killeen hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event

Vaccines will be available at the Killeen Special Events Center Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 this week.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 event at the Killeen Special Events Center Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 this week.

Booster shots and vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with or without a doctor’s note, although the city says a doctor’s note is preferred. While registration isn't required, a phone number and/or email address is.

The city said the clinic will not offer the vaccine to kids ages 5-11.

The clinic will offer, according to the city, the Pfizer vaccine and booster shot for those who are at least 12 years old.

The Killeen Independent School District will have COVID-19 vaccines for younger children.

Vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day.

The city will also offer 15-minute rapid tests for all ages with parental supervision and permission. Participants will receive results by text or email.

Who is Eligible?

As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized mixing booster shot brands. Per the CDC, booster shots are eligible for those who are:

65 years or older

18 years or older who live in long-term care settings

in long-term care settings 18 years or older who have underlying medical conditions

underlying medical conditions 18 years or older who work in high-risk settings

in high-risk settings 18 years or older who live in high-risk settings

The city said residents can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person will also get information on free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location.