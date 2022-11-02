Congressman Pete Sessions holds rally at McLennan County Courthouse

Days after Beto O'Rourke's rally in Waco, Congressman Pete Sessions holds Republican rally in McLennan County.

WACO, Texas — Just a few days after Beto O'Rourke's rally in Waco, Republican Congressman Pete Sessions held a rally of his own at the McLennan County Courthouse.

Sessions was one of a few notable speakers that included Rep. Doc Anderson, Sheriff Parnell McNamara, District Attorney Bary Johnson and others.

The rally was kicked off with Republican Chairman Brad Holland with some strong words for Beto and the Democratic Party.

"We Republicans wanted to send a message to Beto that he is not right for Central Texas," Holland said. "He is not right for McLennan County, he is not right for Waco, but with that the Democratic Party is not either."

Sessions also had some choice words for Beto and democrats.

"Today is an opportunity in McLennan County for republicans and conservatives and come together to speak about the pied piper, Beto O'Rourke," Sessions said. "Who came to town spouting not just what national democrats want but to attempt to fool people in this county about what his candidacy is really about."

Ultimately, Sessions' hope is to uphold republican and conservative values in McLennan County and the entirety of Central Texas.

His ultimate goal is to maintain his seat in Congress to continue to represent Central Texas as not just another republican stronghold but a beacon of hope for Republican ideals.

This rally comes almost a month before primary voting where Sessions is opposed by Jason "Storm" Nelson.