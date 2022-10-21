Copperas Cove political forum will let residents "get to know the candidate"

The city's Chamber of Commerce is hosting a political forum on Oct. 26.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a political forum on Oct. 26 at the Copperas Cove ISD building.

The event is meant to give citizens a chance to "get to know the candidate", according to a press release. The forum will reportedly open with preselected questions before opening the floor to questions from citizens.

The ISD building is located at 408 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove. The event will begin at 6 p.m.