Democrat Mike Collier to run against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick again

In an interview with our sister station KVUE news, the Houston-area accountant said he never stopped running and believes Texans are ready for change.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Mike Collier believes when Texans head to the polls in November 2022, they will elect him as lieutenant governor.

The Houston-area account first appeared in the Texas political scene in 2014 when he ran for state comptroller. In 2018, he challenged Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and lost by 4.8%.

"The way I look at it is – you know the old expression the football team never lost a game, they just ran out of time. So, we finished the first half, down by a field goal, we're going to come back and win the second half to win the game," Collier told KVUE.

Collier, who ran on a platform centered around improving education, described himself as a problem-solver, ready to work for Texas.

"We've really seen the consequences of failed leadership with the grid going down, with COVID. People are now getting their property tax bills; I'm already hearing that people are very unhappy. We don't have a permanent solution for a funding problem," Collier said. "I mean, these policy failures are piling up and piling up and Texans are feeling it and they're very unhappy."

Collier said his name recognition across the state has increased while Patrick's approval rating has decreased. He believes President Joe Biden's victories in Texas's largest cities show residents are ready for a change in political leadership.

The 2022 primary election will be held on March 1, 2022. Candidates can start filing to run on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8, 2022.