CENTRAL, Texas — With early voting for primary elections starting Monday, you might be wondering where you can cast your own ballot in local, state and federal elections.
To make things a little easier, we created a list of places you can vote in your county.
Early voting began on Feb. 18 and will end on Feb. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.
Early voting and voting day locations with their corresponding precincts for each county will be as follows:
BELL COUNTY
- Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
- Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
- Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
- Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
- Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
- Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
- 001 - Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
- 002 - Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton
- 003 - Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton
- 004 - Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
- 005 - Morgan's Point Event Center, 8 Morgan's Point Blvd., Morgan's Point Resort
- 006 - Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, Little River/Academy
- 007 - Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
- 008 - Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 West Travis St., Holland
- 009 - St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen
- 010 - J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville
- 011 - VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
- 012 - Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
- 013 - Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
- 014 - Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
- 015 - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
- 016 - Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
- 017 - Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
- 018 - St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 East FM 2410, Harker Heights
- 019 - First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
- 020 - Troy Community Center, 201 East Main St., Troy
- 021 - VFW Post 1820, 3204 Airport Road, Temple
- 022 - Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple
- 023 - A&E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple
- 024 - Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
- 025 - Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Central, Temple
- 026 - Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple
- 027 - Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
- 028 - Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop 363, Temple
- 029 - St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
- 030 - First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Rd., Temple
- 031 - First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers
- 032 - First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St., Temple
- 033 - 3275 Boys Ranch Rd., Kempner, Texas
- 034 - Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen
- 035 - Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
- 036 - Central Fire Station, 201 North 28th St., Killeen
- 037 - Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen
- 038 - West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
- 039 - Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen
- 040 - Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W Elms Road, Killeen
- 041 - Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
BOSQUE COUNTY
- Bosque County Courthouse, 110 South Main, Meridian
- Clifton Civic Center, 403 W. 3rd St., Clifton
Election Day Locations:
- 1 – Iredell – City Hall, 218 South Eastland Street
- 2 – Walnut Springs – City Hall, 4126 3rd St.
- 3 – Meridian – Civic Center, 309 W. River St.
- 4 – Meridian – Civic Center, 309 West River Street
- 5 – Lakeside – Community Center, 136 CR 1275
- 6 – Laguna Park – West Shore Community Center, 560 FM 3118
- 7 – Cranfills Gap – Community Center, 312 N. 3rd St.
- 8 – Clifton – Civic Center, 403 W. 3rd St.
- 9 – Clifton – Civic Center, 403 W. 3rd St.
- 10 – Valley Mills – Old City Hall, 107 S. 4th St.
- 11 – Cayote – Community Center, 3339 FM 56
BRAZOS COUNTY
- Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave., Bryan
- Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd. & N. Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan
- CS Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road College Station
- Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Bryan
- Memorial Student Center (MSC), Texas A&M University Room L526, College Station
Election Day Locations:
- 1 - Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce St., Millican
- 3 - Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan
- 4 - Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten
- 5 - Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Parkway, College Station
- 6 - College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Rd. Bryan
- 7 - First Baptist Church - Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan
- 8 - Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan
- 9 - Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan
- 10 - Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave., Bryan
- 11 - Memorial Student Center (MSC), Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406, College Station
- 12 - GW Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan
- 13 - Pct. 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy), 6357 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy., College Station
- 14 - Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station
- 15 - College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave., College Station
- 16 - College Station ISD Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station
- 17 - Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Rd., Bryan
- 18 - Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Hwy 21, Bryan
- 19 - St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Rd., College Station
- 20 - A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
- 21 - Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 State Hwy 6, College Station
- 22 - Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd., Bryan
- 23 - Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
- 24 - Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Rd., College Station
- 25 - Living Hope Baptist Church, 417 State Hwy 6 South, College Station
- 26 - Church Of The Nazarene, 2122 W. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan
BURLESON COUNTY
- Burleson County Courthouse, 100 W. Buck, Caldwell
Election Day Locations:
- Pct. Box 113 - JP 1 & Constable Office, Deanville (6399 FM 111)
- Pct. Box 114 - The Assembly of God Church, Caldwell (107 S. Temple)
- Pct. Box 203 - Cooks Point Community Center, Cooks Point (300 FM 1362 S)
- Pct. Box 204 - SPJST Hall, New Tabor (2674 County Rd 225)
- Pct. Box 207 - Old Bethlehem Church, Tunis (5306 FM 2039)
- Pct. Box 211 - JP 2 & Constable Office, Snook (9434 Slovacek Rd)
- Pct. Box 215 - Beaver Creek Gospel Church, Beaver Creek (727 Beaver Creek Dr.)
- Pct. Box 301 - Burleson County Courthouse, Caldwell (100 W. Buck)
- Pct. Box 305 - Black Jack Baptist Church, Black Jack (7866 County Road 301)
- Pct. Box 308 - Macedonia-Hix Baptist Fellowship Hall, Hix (10822 FM 2000)
- Pct. Box 309 - Chriesman Community Center, Chriesman (404 FM 1363)
- Pct. Box 406 - JP 4 Office, Somerville (16955 SH 36 S)
- Pct. Box 410 - Community Chapel, Lyons (14805 SH 36 S, Lyons)
BURNET COUNTY
- AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer, Burnet
- Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Pkwy, Marble Falls
- 1 - First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive, Burnet
- 2 - Burnet County AgriLife, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
- 3 - Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals
- 4 - Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404, Spicewood
- 5 - Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128, Burnet
- 6 - Smithwick Community Center, 10800 E. FM 1431, Marble Falls
- 7 - Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690, Burnet
- 8 - Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B, Burnet
- 9 - Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- 10 - Iglesia Bautista Church Hall, (CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 W. FM 243, Bertram
- 11 - Naruna Church Building, 9170 FM 1478, Lampasas
- 12 - Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram
- 13 - Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210, Bertram (Joppa)
- 14 - Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave., Burnet (Lake Victor)
- 15 - Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308, Briggs
- 16 - Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963, Oakalla
- 17 - Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk, Burnet
- 18 - Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 R.R. 1431 W., Granite Shoals
- 19 - Marble Falls Courthouse Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Pkwy., Marble Falls
- 20 - Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls
CORYELL COUNTY
- Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B. Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Election Day Locations:
- Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Rd., Copperas Cove
- Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 ML King Jr Blvd., Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
- Evant City Hall, 598 E. Hwy 84, Evant
- Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat
- Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
- Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
FALLS COUNTY
Early Voting Locations:
- Falls County Courthouse Annex, 1910 Industrial Park Rd., Marlin
Election Day Locations:
- 101 - North Marlin - Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin
- 104 - Otto - Otto Community Center, 106 CR 163 D., Otto
- 105 - Northwest Marlin - Ward St. Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin
- 201 - Reagan - Reagan Homecoming Building, Railroad Ave, Reagan
- 203 - Southeast Marlin - Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin
- 204 - Southeast Marlin - Booker T. Washington, Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin
- 301 - Pleasant Grove Baptist - Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud
- 302 - Marlin - Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin
- 303 - Westphalia - Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia
- 304 - Rosebud - D. Brown Library, 203 North 2nd St., Rosebud
- 403 - Chilton - Chilton Volunteer Fire Department - 2589 St. Hwy 7, Chilton
- 404 - Lott - Lott Fire Department, 313 E. Gassaway, Lott
FREESTONE COUNTY
- Fairfield Conference Center (Green Barn), 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield
- Teague City Hall, 105 S. 4th Ave., Teague
Election Day Locations:
- Pct. 1 - Fairfield - Conference Center (Green Barn), 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield
- Pct. 2 - Fairfield - Dogan Cafeteria, 920 S. Bateman, Fairfield
- Pct. 3 - Donie - Donie Community Center, 215 Main St., Donie
- Pct. 4 - Cotton Gin - Cotton Gin Voting Building, 795 FM 1366, Cotton Gin
- Pct. 5 - Teague - First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., Teague
- Pct. 6 - Kirvin - Kirvin Baptist Church, 200 Main St., Kirvin
- Pct. 7 - Wortham - Wortham Community Center, 105 E. Main St., Wortham
- Pct. 8 - St. Elmo - Southern Oaks Clubhouse, 111 Southern Oaks Drive, St. Elmo
- Pct. 9 - Teague - Church of Christ Teague, 1001 8th Ave., Teague
- Pct. 10 - Freestone - Freestone Community Center, 739 FM 80 S., Freestone
- Pct. 11 - Butler - Butler Community Center, 1604 FM 489 E., Oakwood
- Pct. 12 - Liberty - Conference Center (Green Barn), 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield
- Pct. 13 - Dew - Dew School Library, 606 CR 481, Teague
- Pct. 14 - Lanely - Lanely Methodist Church, 103 FM 1848, Lanely
- Pct. 15 - Streetman - Streetman City hall, 204 Main St., Streetman
HAMILTON COUNTY
Early Voting Location:
- Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice, Hamilton
Election Day Locations:
- Pct. 1, 2 and 4 - Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice, Hamilton
- Pct. 3 - Hico Community Center, 101 N. Railroad, Hico
HILL COUNTY
- Hill County Courthouse (basement), 1 N. Waco St., Hillsboro
Voting Day Locations:
- Pct. 2 - Hillsboro - John W. Erwin Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Franklin St., Hillsboro
- Pct. 3 - Hillsboro - Central Baptist Church, 1100 Old Bynum Rd., Hillsboro
- Pct. 4 - Hillsboro - First Presbyterian Church, 301 Old Brandon Rd., Hillsboro
- Pct. 5 - Woodbury - Woodbury Community Center, 1515 HCR 1313, Hillsboro
- Pct. 6 - Peoria - Peoria Community Center, 103 HCR 1320 South, Hillsboro
- Pct. 7 - Abbott - Abbott Community Center, 210 E. Walnut, Abbott
- Pct. 8 - Bynum - Bynum Community Center, 106 Saylor Drive, Bynum
- Pct. 9 - Brandon - Brandon Community Center, 7414 SH 22, Brandon
- Pct. 10 - Itasca - Itasca Community Center, 101 W. Main St., Itasca
- Pct. 12 - North Whitney - Missionary Baptist Church, 405 N. Colorado St., Whitney
- Pct. 13 - South Whitney - Our Savior Lutheran Church 117 HCR 2124 E., Whitney
- Pct. 14 - Aquilla - Aquilla Community Center, 201 E. Treadwell, Aquilla
- Pct. 15 - Penelope - Penelope Volunteer Fire Department, 121 E. Commerce, Penelope
- Pct. 16 - Malone - Malone Fire Department, 100 E. Mesquite, Malone
- Pct. 18 - Mertens - First Baptist Church Mertens, 100 Stroud St., Mertens
- Pct. 19 - Covington - Covington Community Center, 402 Gatherings, Covington
- Pct. 20 - Blum - Blum Community Center, 105 S. Ave. C., Blum
- Pct. 21 - Fort Graham - 2604 Fire Department - 319 FM 2604, Whitney
- Pct. 22 - McCown Valley - Open Range Community Center, 757 FM 1713, Whitney
- Pct. 23 - Mount Calm - Mount Calm City Hall, 122 N. Allyn Ave., Mt. Calm
- Pct. 24 - Hubbard - Hubbard Fire Department, 116 N. Magnolia, Hubbard
- Pct. 27 - Woodrow - New Life Baptist Church, 1084 HCR 1414, Covington
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Early Voting Locations:
- Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Voting Day Locations:
- Lampasas New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
- Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner
- Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
- Lometa Justice of the Peace Office Pct 2 & 3, 200 N. 4th St., Lometa
- Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740 Adamsville
LEE COUNTY
- Lee County Elections Administrator Office, 843 E. Industry, Giddings
- Wilson Boyd Pct. 3 Building, 8871 N. US 77, Lexington
- Giddings Public Library, 276 N. Orange, Giddings
- Dime Box Fire Station #1, 1010 Stephen F. Austin Blvd., Dime Box
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 2122 FM 448, Giddings
- Giddings Fire Station, 151 W. Independence, Giddings
- Wilson Boyd Precinct 3 Building, 8871 N. US 77, Lexington
- Lincoln Volunteer Fire Dept. Community Center, 1066 Main Ave., Lincoln
- Blue United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4184 W. FM 696, Lexington
- Tanglewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 11203 N. US 77, Lexington
LEON COUNTY
Early Voting Location:
- Annex II Building, 155 N. Cass St., Centerville
- Pct. 1 and 1A - District Courtroom, 139 E. Main, Centerville
- Pct. 2 - Centerview Community Center, 7965 FM 811, Centerville
- Pct. 3 - Leona Community Center, 167 Hwy 977 E., Leona
- Pct. 4 - Masonic Lodge, 150 N. 3rd St., Normangee
- Pct. 5 and 5A - Flynn Fire Department, 8039 CR 451, Normangee
- Pct. 6 - Hilltop Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 6 Spring Rd., Hilltop Lakes
- Pct. 7 - Marquez Community Center, 141 N. Pearl, Marquez
- Pct. 8 - Jewett Community Center Community Room, 111 N. Robinson Ave., Jewett
- Pct. 9 - Concord Community Center, 1117 CR 3481, Jewett
- Pct. 10 - Buffalo Civic Center, 941 N. Hill, Buffalo
- Pct. 11 - Former Senior Center, back of JP's office, 924 Commerce St. E., Buffalo
- Pct. 12 - County Barn #2, 119 W. Front, Oakwood
- Pct. 13 - Flo Community Center, 15789 FM 831, Buffalo
- Pct. 14 and 14A - North Creek Baptist Church, 8153 FM 3178, Centerville
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- Limestone County Courthouse, Room G-1, 200 W. State St., Groesbeck
- Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney St., Mexia
- Pct. 101 - Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Office, 310 S. Dallas St., Grosebeck
- Pct. 102 - Mary Helen Nance Community Center, 301 E 8th St., Thornton
- Pct. 103 - Kosse Community Center, 200 N. SH 14, Kosse
- Pct. 104 - Old Union Community Center, 3573 FM 3371, Old Union
- Pct. 201 - Northcrest Church of Christ, 918 Tehuacana Rd. (SH 171), Mexia
- Pct. 202 - Faith Lutheran Church, 401 S. Hwy 14, Mexia
- Pct. 203 - Bethsaida Missionary Church, 3422 US 84 W., Mexia
- Pct. 204 - Prairie Hill Water Supply, 5337 A Hwy 73 W., Prairie Hill
- Pct. 205 - Coolidge Civic Center, 806 Bell St., Coolidge
- Pct. 206 - Tehuacana City Hall, 205 S. Railroad St., Tehuacana
- Pct. 301 - Limestone County Courthouse, 200 W. State St. Rm. G13, Grosebeck
- Pct. 302 - Temple Baptist Church, 719 S. Red River St., Mexia
- Pct. 303 - Ben Hur Community Center, 981 FM 339 S., Ben Hur
- Pct. 304 - White Rock Water Supply, 841 LCR 463 (Old Hwy. 14), Forest Glade
- Pct. 305 - Lake Mexia Volunteer Fire Department, 291 LCR 377, Mexia
- Pct. 401 - Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney St., Mexia
- Pct. 402 - Farrar - XTO Building, 1016 FM 1512, Donie
- Pct. 403 - Point Enterprise Clubhouse, 461 LCR 502, Point Enterprise
- Pct. 404 - Shiloh Community Center, 231 LCR 433, Mexia
- Pct. 405 - Prairie Grove Baptist Church, 2678 FM 1953, Mexia
- Pct. 406 - Lost Prairie Baptist Church, 514 FM 3371, Grosebeck
LLANO COUNTY
Early Voting Locations:
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano
- Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland
- Horseshoe Bay Property Owner's Association, 107 Twilight, Horseshoe Bay
- Pct. 101 - Llano Ag & Health Building, 1447 E. State Highway 71, Llano
- Pct. 102 - Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive, Blue Lake Subdivision
- Pct. 108 - City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach
- Pct. 109 - Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- Pct. 203 - East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West, Buchanan Dam
- Pct. 204 - Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam
- Pct. 205 - First Baptist Burch, 16521 RR 2241, Tow
- Pct. 307 - Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland
- Pct. 410 - Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano
MCLENNAN COUNTY
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson
- Waco Multi Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St., Waco
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, Hewitt
- Records Building (basement of the building), 214 N. 4th St., Suite 300, Waco
Election Day Locations:
- Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley, Axtell
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Waco
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Eddy
- Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Rd., Waco
- China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Rd., Waco
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford
- Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th St., Waco
- Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Rd, McGregor
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
- H.G. Isbill Junior High School, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
- Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Rd., Waco
- Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. 1st St., Hewitt
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, Hewitt
- Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 503 E. Craven Ave., Waco
- Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr., Waco
- Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena
- Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart
- MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
- Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 6th St., Moody
- Riesel Junior High/ High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson
- South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., Waco
- Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Rd., Waco
- Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
- University High School, 3201 S. New Rd., Waco
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., Waco
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St., Waco
- West Community Center, 200 Tokio Rd., West
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive, Waco
- Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive, Waco
MILAM COUNTY
- Milam County Clerk, 107 W. Main St., Cameron
- Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts
- Thorndale VFW, 304 E. Moerbe, Thorndale
- Hogan Hall (next to the Chamber of Commerce), 1203 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale
Election Day Locations:
- Bea's Kitchen, 101 E. Main St., Cameron
- Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts
- Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. 6th St., Cameron
- Thorndale VFW, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale
- Hogan Hall, 1203 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale
- Milano VFD, 305 E. Main (Hwy 79), Milano
- George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
- Gause VFD, 102 Main St., Gause
ROBERTSON COUNTY
Early Voting Locations:
- Robertson County Election Center, 601 N. Hearne St., Franklin
- Railroad Depot, 309 N. Market St., Hearne
- Justice of the Peace #4, 113 Jack St., Bremond
- Fire Station, 700 Railroad St., Calvert
Election Day Locations:
- Pct. 1 - Calvert Fire Station, 700 Railroad Street, Calvert
- Pct. 2 and 13 - Family Life Center, 501 S. Magnolia St., Hearne
- Pct. 3 - Bloodworth Center, 12403 S. FM 46, Wheelock
- Pct. 4 and 6 - Pridgeon Center, 351 Cooks Ln., Franklin
- Pct. 5 - Justice of the Peace #4, 113 Jack St., Bremond
- Pct. 7 Democrats - New Zion Baptist Church, 17963 Mumford Benchley Rd., Mumford
- Pct. 7 Republicans - Harding Road Boring, 10723 Spur 231, Benchley
- Pct. 8 - Seale Fire Station, 10473 FM 937, Seale
- Pct. 11 - Harding Road Boring, 10723 Spur 231, Benchley
- Pct. 16 - Easterly Fire Station, 112 Fire Station Rd., Easterly
- Pct. 18 - Holly Church, 1269 Holly Rd., Ridge
- Pct. 19 - New Baden Community Center, 3623 Oak St., Franklin
- Pct. 22 - Teal Center, 1302 Milton St., Hearne
- Pct. 23 - Christian Faith Center, 606 E Evans St., Hearne
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
- Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown
- Georgetown Technology and Nutrition Building, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown
- Georgetown Parks and Recreation Administration Building, 1101 N. College St., Georgetown
- Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Williams Drive, Georgetown
- Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown
- Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Round Rock
- Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, Round Rock
- Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock
- Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock
- Anderson Mill Limited District, 11500 El Salido Parkway, Austin
- RE Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 4800 McNeil Drive, Austin
- Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
- Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869, Liberty Hill
- Pat Bryson Municipal Hall,201 N Brushy St., Leander
- Hutto City Hall, 500 W Live Oak, Hutto
- Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor
- Jarrell ISD Annex – former Cafeteria, 508 N. 5th St., Jarrell
- Harmony School of Endeavor, 13415 RM 620 N., Austin
- Fairfield Inn & Suites, 13087 Research Blvd., Austin
- Rattan Creek Park Community Center, 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trl, Austin
- Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 9700 Neenah Ave., Austin
- Anderson Mill Limited, 11500 El Salido Pkwy., Austin
- Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, 10211 W. Parmer Ln., Austin
- Bethany United Methodist Church., 10010 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin
- Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive, Austin
- Bartlett Town Hall, 140 W. Clark St., Bartlett
- Vista Ridge High School, 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd., Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
- Cedar Park High School, 2150 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., Cedar Park
- Highland Estates Independent Retirement Living, 1500 N. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park
- St. Peter's Church of Coupland, 108 Wathen St., Coupland
- Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970, Florence
- Florence High School Gym, 401 FM 970, Florence
- Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Willams Drive, Georgetown
- Southwestern University - Howry Center, 1001 Southwestern Blvd.,Georgetown
- Georgetown Housing Authority, 210 W. 18th St., Building 1, Georgetown
- First Baptist Church-Georgetown, 1333 W. University Ave., Georgetown
- Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown
- Parks and Recreation Administration Bldg, 1101 N. College St., Georgetown
- GISD Technology and Nutrition Bldg, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown
- Sun City Social Center, 2 Texas Drive, Georgetown
- The Delaney at Georgetown Village, 359 Village Commons Blvd., Georgetown
- Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown
- First Baptist Church - Granger, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger
- Hutto ISD Administration Building, 200 College St., Hutto
- Jarrell ISD Annex - former Cafeteria, 508 N. 5th St., Jarrell
- Leander High School, 3301 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander
- Leander Public Library, 1011 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander
- Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St., Leander
- Leander Church of Christ, 300 Crystal Falls Pkwy., Leander
- Rouse High School, 1222 Raider Way, Leander
- Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869, Liberty Hill
- Liberty Hill High School, 16500 W. SH 29, Liberty Hill
- Santa Rita Ranch House, 175 Elizabeth Park Rd., Liberty Hill
- Round Rock High School, 300 N. Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock
- Sleep Inn & Suites, 1980 S. IH 35, Round Rock
- Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock
- Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave. Bldg. 2, Round Rock
- Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, Round Rock
- Round Rock Presbyterian Church, 4010 Sam Bass Rd., Round Rock
- Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trl., Round Rock
- Fern Bluff MUD Community Center, 7320 Wyoming Springs Drive, Round Rock
- Teravista Community Center, 4211 Teravista Club Drive, Round Rock
- Forest Creek Elementary School, 3505 Forest Creek Drive, Round Rock
- Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock
- San Gabriel Rehabilitation & Care, 4100 College Park Drive, Round Rock
- The Fellowship Church of Round Rock, 3379 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock
- Cedar Ridge High School, 2801 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock
- Main St. Events Center, 3101 N. Main St., Taylor
- Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor
- St. John Lutheran Church, 409 S. Main St., Thrall
- First Baptist Church of Weir, 315 FM 1105, Weir
Helpful links for Election Day:
Acceptable forms of ID:
• Texas driver license
• Texas personal ID card issued by DPS
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• U. S. military identification card containing the person's photograph
• Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
• United States passport
• United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
What if I don’t have one of the accepted forms of ID?
If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above, voters can fill out a declaration at the polls explaining why and bring one of the following supporting documents:
• Valid voter registration certificate
• Original certified birth certificate (must be an original)
• Copy of or original bank statement
• Copy of or original government check or paycheck
• Copy of or original current utility bill
• Copy of or original government document with your name and an address
