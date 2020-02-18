CENTRAL, Texas — With early voting for primary elections starting Monday, you might be wondering where you can cast your own ballot in local, state and federal elections.

To make things a little easier, we created a list of places you can vote in your county.

Early voting began on Feb. 18 and will end on Feb. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

Early voting and voting day locations with their corresponding precincts for each county will be as follows:

Early Voting Locations:

Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Election Day Locations:

001 - Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

002 - Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton

003 - Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

004 - Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

005 - Morgan's Point Event Center, 8 Morgan's Point Blvd., Morgan's Point Resort

006 - Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, Little River/Academy

007 - Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen

008 - Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 West Travis St., Holland

009 - St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen

010 - J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville

011 - VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

012 - Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights

013 - Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

014 - Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen

015 - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

016 - Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

017 - Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen

018 - St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 East FM 2410, Harker Heights

019 - First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

020 - Troy Community Center, 201 East Main St., Troy

021 - VFW Post 1820, 3204 Airport Road, Temple

022 - Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple

023 - A&E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple

024 - Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

025 - Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Central, Temple

026 - Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

027 - Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

028 - Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop 363, Temple

029 - St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

030 - First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Rd., Temple

031 - First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers

032 - First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St., Temple

033 - 3275 Boys Ranch Rd., Kempner, Texas

034 - Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen

035 - Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

036 - Central Fire Station, 201 North 28th St., Killeen

037 - Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen

038 - West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

039 - Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

040 - Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W Elms Road, Killeen

041 - Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

Early Voting Locations:

Bosque County Courthouse, 110 South Main, Meridian

Clifton Civic Center, 403 W. 3rd St., Clifton

Election Day Locations:

1 – Iredell – City Hall, 218 South Eastland Street

2 – Walnut Springs – City Hall, 4126 3rd St.

3 – Meridian – Civic Center, 309 W. River St.

4 – Meridian – Civic Center, 309 West River Street

5 – Lakeside – Community Center, 136 CR 1275

6 – Laguna Park – West Shore Community Center, 560 FM 3118

7 – Cranfills Gap – Community Center, 312 N. 3rd St.

8 – Clifton – Civic Center, 403 W. 3rd St.

9 – Clifton – Civic Center, 403 W. 3rd St.

10 – Valley Mills – Old City Hall, 107 S. 4th St.

11 – Cayote – Community Center, 3339 FM 56

Early Voting Locations:

Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave., Bryan

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd. & N. Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

CS Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road College Station

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Bryan

Memorial Student Center (MSC), Texas A&M University Room L526, College Station

Election Day Locations:

1 - Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce St., Millican

3 - Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan

4 - Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten

5 - Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Parkway, College Station

6 - College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Rd. Bryan

7 - First Baptist Church - Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan

8 - Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan

9 - Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan

10 - Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave., Bryan

11 - Memorial Student Center (MSC), Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406, College Station

12 - GW Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan

13 - Pct. 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy), 6357 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy., College Station

14 - Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station

15 - College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave., College Station

16 - College Station ISD Administration Building, 1812 Welsh, College Station

17 - Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Rd., Bryan

18 - Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Hwy 21, Bryan

19 - St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Rd., College Station

20 - A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

21 - Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 State Hwy 6, College Station

22 - Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd., Bryan

23 - Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

24 - Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Rd., College Station

25 - Living Hope Baptist Church, 417 State Hwy 6 South, College Station

26 - Church Of The Nazarene, 2122 W. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan

Early Voting Locations:

Burleson County Courthouse, 100 W. Buck, Caldwell

Election Day Locations:

Pct. Box 113 - JP 1 & Constable Office, Deanville (6399 FM 111)

Pct. Box 114 - The Assembly of God Church, Caldwell (107 S. Temple)

Pct. Box 203 - Cooks Point Community Center, Cooks Point (300 FM 1362 S)

Pct. Box 204 - SPJST Hall, New Tabor (2674 County Rd 225)

Pct. Box 207 - Old Bethlehem Church, Tunis (5306 FM 2039)

Pct. Box 211 - JP 2 & Constable Office, Snook (9434 Slovacek Rd)

Pct. Box 215 - Beaver Creek Gospel Church, Beaver Creek (727 Beaver Creek Dr.)

Pct. Box 301 - Burleson County Courthouse, Caldwell (100 W. Buck)

Pct. Box 305 - Black Jack Baptist Church, Black Jack (7866 County Road 301)

Pct. Box 308 - Macedonia-Hix Baptist Fellowship Hall, Hix (10822 FM 2000)

Pct. Box 309 - Chriesman Community Center, Chriesman (404 FM 1363)

Pct. Box 406 - JP 4 Office, Somerville (16955 SH 36 S)

Pct. Box 410 - Community Chapel, Lyons (14805 SH 36 S, Lyons)

Early Voting Locations:

AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer, Burnet

Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Pkwy, Marble Falls

Election Day Locations:

1 - First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive, Burnet

2 - Burnet County AgriLife, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

3 - Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals

4 - Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404, Spicewood

5 - Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128, Burnet

6 - Smithwick Community Center, 10800 E. FM 1431, Marble Falls

7 - Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690, Burnet

8 - Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B, Burnet

9 - Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

10 - Iglesia Bautista Church Hall, (CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 W. FM 243, Bertram

11 - Naruna Church Building, 9170 FM 1478, Lampasas

12 - Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram

13 - Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210, Bertram (Joppa)

14 - Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave., Burnet (Lake Victor)

15 - Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308, Briggs

16 - Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963, Oakalla

17 - Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk, Burnet

18 - Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 R.R. 1431 W., Granite Shoals

19 - Marble Falls Courthouse Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Pkwy., Marble Falls

20 - Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls

Early Voting Locations:

Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B. Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove

Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville

Election Day Locations:

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Rd., Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 ML King Jr Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Hwy 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville

Early Voting Locations:

Falls County Courthouse Annex, 1910 Industrial Park Rd., Marlin

Election Day Locations:

101 - North Marlin - Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin

104 - Otto - Otto Community Center, 106 CR 163 D., Otto

105 - Northwest Marlin - Ward St. Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin

201 - Reagan - Reagan Homecoming Building, Railroad Ave, Reagan

203 - Southeast Marlin - Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin

204 - Southeast Marlin - Booker T. Washington, Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin

301 - Pleasant Grove Baptist - Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud

302 - Marlin - Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin

303 - Westphalia - Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia

304 - Rosebud - D. Brown Library, 203 North 2nd St., Rosebud

403 - Chilton - Chilton Volunteer Fire Department - 2589 St. Hwy 7, Chilton

404 - Lott - Lott Fire Department, 313 E. Gassaway, Lott

Early Voting Locations:

Fairfield Conference Center (Green Barn), 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Teague City Hall, 105 S. 4th Ave., Teague

Election Day Locations:

Pct. 1 - Fairfield - Conference Center (Green Barn), 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Pct. 2 - Fairfield - Dogan Cafeteria, 920 S. Bateman, Fairfield

Pct. 3 - Donie - Donie Community Center, 215 Main St., Donie

Pct. 4 - Cotton Gin - Cotton Gin Voting Building, 795 FM 1366, Cotton Gin

Pct. 5 - Teague - First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 613 Walnut St., Teague

Pct. 6 - Kirvin - Kirvin Baptist Church, 200 Main St., Kirvin

Pct. 7 - Wortham - Wortham Community Center, 105 E. Main St., Wortham

Pct. 8 - St. Elmo - Southern Oaks Clubhouse, 111 Southern Oaks Drive, St. Elmo

Pct. 9 - Teague - Church of Christ Teague, 1001 8th Ave., Teague

Pct. 10 - Freestone - Freestone Community Center, 739 FM 80 S., Freestone

Pct. 11 - Butler - Butler Community Center, 1604 FM 489 E., Oakwood

Pct. 12 - Liberty - Conference Center (Green Barn), 839 E. Commerce, Fairfield

Pct. 13 - Dew - Dew School Library, 606 CR 481, Teague

Pct. 14 - Lanely - Lanely Methodist Church, 103 FM 1848, Lanely

Pct. 15 - Streetman - Streetman City hall, 204 Main St., Streetman

Early Voting Location:

Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice, Hamilton

Election Day Locations:

Pct. 1, 2 and 4 - Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice, Hamilton

Pct. 3 - Hico Community Center, 101 N. Railroad, Hico

Early Voting Locations:

Hill County Courthouse (basement), 1 N. Waco St., Hillsboro

Voting Day Locations:

Pct. 2 - Hillsboro - John W. Erwin Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Franklin St., Hillsboro

Pct. 3 - Hillsboro - Central Baptist Church, 1100 Old Bynum Rd., Hillsboro

Pct. 4 - Hillsboro - First Presbyterian Church, 301 Old Brandon Rd., Hillsboro

Pct. 5 - Woodbury - Woodbury Community Center, 1515 HCR 1313, Hillsboro

Pct. 6 - Peoria - Peoria Community Center, 103 HCR 1320 South, Hillsboro

Pct. 7 - Abbott - Abbott Community Center, 210 E. Walnut, Abbott

Pct. 8 - Bynum - Bynum Community Center, 106 Saylor Drive, Bynum

Pct. 9 - Brandon - Brandon Community Center, 7414 SH 22, Brandon

Pct. 10 - Itasca - Itasca Community Center, 101 W. Main St., Itasca

Pct. 12 - North Whitney - Missionary Baptist Church, 405 N. Colorado St., Whitney

Pct. 13 - South Whitney - Our Savior Lutheran Church 117 HCR 2124 E., Whitney

Pct. 14 - Aquilla - Aquilla Community Center, 201 E. Treadwell, Aquilla

Pct. 15 - Penelope - Penelope Volunteer Fire Department, 121 E. Commerce, Penelope

Pct. 16 - Malone - Malone Fire Department, 100 E. Mesquite, Malone

Pct. 18 - Mertens - First Baptist Church Mertens, 100 Stroud St., Mertens

Pct. 19 - Covington - Covington Community Center, 402 Gatherings, Covington

Pct. 20 - Blum - Blum Community Center, 105 S. Ave. C., Blum

Pct. 21 - Fort Graham - 2604 Fire Department - 319 FM 2604, Whitney

Pct. 22 - McCown Valley - Open Range Community Center, 757 FM 1713, Whitney

Pct. 23 - Mount Calm - Mount Calm City Hall, 122 N. Allyn Ave., Mt. Calm

Pct. 24 - Hubbard - Hubbard Fire Department, 116 N. Magnolia, Hubbard

Pct. 27 - Woodrow - New Life Baptist Church, 1084 HCR 1414, Covington

Early Voting Locations:

Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas

Voting Day Locations:

Lampasas New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner

Lometa Justice of the Peace Office Pct 2 & 3, 200 N. 4th St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740 Adamsville

Early Voting Locations:

Lee County Elections Administrator Office, 843 E. Industry, Giddings

Wilson Boyd Pct. 3 Building, 8871 N. US 77, Lexington

Voting Day Locations:

Giddings Public Library, 276 N. Orange, Giddings

Dime Box Fire Station #1, 1010 Stephen F. Austin Blvd., Dime Box

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 2122 FM 448, Giddings

Giddings Fire Station, 151 W. Independence, Giddings

Wilson Boyd Precinct 3 Building, 8871 N. US 77, Lexington

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Dept. Community Center, 1066 Main Ave., Lincoln

Blue United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4184 W. FM 696, Lexington

Tanglewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 11203 N. US 77, Lexington

Early Voting Location:

Annex II Building, 155 N. Cass St., Centerville

Voting Day Locations:

Pct. 1 and 1A - District Courtroom, 139 E. Main, Centerville

Pct. 2 - Centerview Community Center, 7965 FM 811, Centerville

Pct. 3 - Leona Community Center, 167 Hwy 977 E., Leona

Pct. 4 - Masonic Lodge, 150 N. 3rd St., Normangee

Pct. 5 and 5A - Flynn Fire Department, 8039 CR 451, Normangee

Pct. 6 - Hilltop Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 6 Spring Rd., Hilltop Lakes

Pct. 7 - Marquez Community Center, 141 N. Pearl, Marquez

Pct. 8 - Jewett Community Center Community Room, 111 N. Robinson Ave., Jewett

Pct. 9 - Concord Community Center, 1117 CR 3481, Jewett

Pct. 10 - Buffalo Civic Center, 941 N. Hill, Buffalo

Pct. 11 - Former Senior Center, back of JP's office, 924 Commerce St. E., Buffalo

Pct. 12 - County Barn #2, 119 W. Front, Oakwood

Pct. 13 - Flo Community Center, 15789 FM 831, Buffalo

Pct. 14 and 14A - North Creek Baptist Church, 8153 FM 3178, Centerville

Early Voting Locations:

Limestone County Courthouse, Room G-1, 200 W. State St., Groesbeck

Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney St., Mexia

Voting Day Locations:

Pct. 101 - Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Office, 310 S. Dallas St., Grosebeck

Pct. 102 - Mary Helen Nance Community Center, 301 E 8th St., Thornton

Pct. 103 - Kosse Community Center, 200 N. SH 14, Kosse

Pct. 104 - Old Union Community Center, 3573 FM 3371, Old Union

Pct. 201 - Northcrest Church of Christ, 918 Tehuacana Rd. (SH 171), Mexia

Pct. 202 - Faith Lutheran Church, 401 S. Hwy 14, Mexia

Pct. 203 - Bethsaida Missionary Church, 3422 US 84 W., Mexia

Pct. 204 - Prairie Hill Water Supply, 5337 A Hwy 73 W., Prairie Hill

Pct. 205 - Coolidge Civic Center, 806 Bell St., Coolidge

Pct. 206 - Tehuacana City Hall, 205 S. Railroad St., Tehuacana

Pct. 301 - Limestone County Courthouse, 200 W. State St. Rm. G13, Grosebeck

Pct. 302 - Temple Baptist Church, 719 S. Red River St., Mexia

Pct. 303 - Ben Hur Community Center, 981 FM 339 S., Ben Hur

Pct. 304 - White Rock Water Supply, 841 LCR 463 (Old Hwy. 14), Forest Glade

Pct. 305 - Lake Mexia Volunteer Fire Department, 291 LCR 377, Mexia

Pct. 401 - Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney St., Mexia

Pct. 402 - Farrar - XTO Building, 1016 FM 1512, Donie

Pct. 403 - Point Enterprise Clubhouse, 461 LCR 502, Point Enterprise

Pct. 404 - Shiloh Community Center, 231 LCR 433, Mexia

Pct. 405 - Prairie Grove Baptist Church, 2678 FM 1953, Mexia

Pct. 406 - Lost Prairie Baptist Church, 514 FM 3371, Grosebeck

Early Voting Locations:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano

Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland

Horseshoe Bay Property Owner's Association, 107 Twilight, Horseshoe Bay

Voting Day Locations:

Pct. 101 - Llano Ag & Health Building, 1447 E. State Highway 71, Llano

Pct. 102 - Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive, Blue Lake Subdivision

Pct. 108 - City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach

Pct. 109 - Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

Pct. 203 - East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West, Buchanan Dam

Pct. 204 - Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam

Pct. 205 - First Baptist Burch, 16521 RR 2241, Tow

Pct. 307 - Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland

Pct. 410 - Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano

Early Voting Locations:

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson

Waco Multi Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St., Waco

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, Hewitt

Records Building (basement of the building), 214 N. 4th St., Suite 300, Waco

Election Day Locations:

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley, Axtell

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Waco

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Eddy

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Rd., Waco

China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Rd., Waco

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford

Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Rd, McGregor

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

H.G. Isbill Junior High School, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Rd., Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. 1st St., Hewitt

Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, Hewitt

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 503 E. Craven Ave., Waco

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr., Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart

MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 6th St., Moody

Riesel Junior High/ High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., Waco

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Rd., Waco

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School, 3201 S. New Rd., Waco

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., Waco

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St., Waco

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Rd., West

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive, Waco

Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive, Waco

Early Voting Locations:

Milam County Clerk, 107 W. Main St., Cameron

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts

Thorndale VFW, 304 E. Moerbe, Thorndale

Hogan Hall (next to the Chamber of Commerce), 1203 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale

Election Day Locations:

Bea's Kitchen, 101 E. Main St., Cameron

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts

Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. 6th St., Cameron

Thorndale VFW, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale

Hogan Hall, 1203 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale

Milano VFD, 305 E. Main (Hwy 79), Milano

George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale

Gause VFD, 102 Main St., Gause

Early Voting Locations:

Robertson County Election Center, 601 N. Hearne St., Franklin

Railroad Depot, 309 N. Market St., Hearne

Justice of the Peace #4, 113 Jack St., Bremond

Fire Station, 700 Railroad St., Calvert

Election Day Locations:

Pct. 1 - Calvert Fire Station, 700 Railroad Street, Calvert

Pct. 2 and 13 - Family Life Center, 501 S. Magnolia St., Hearne

Pct. 3 - Bloodworth Center, 12403 S. FM 46, Wheelock

Pct. 4 and 6 - Pridgeon Center, 351 Cooks Ln., Franklin

Pct. 5 - Justice of the Peace #4, 113 Jack St., Bremond

Pct. 7 Democrats - New Zion Baptist Church, 17963 Mumford Benchley Rd., Mumford

Pct. 7 Republicans - Harding Road Boring, 10723 Spur 231, Benchley

Pct. 8 - Seale Fire Station, 10473 FM 937, Seale

Pct. 11 - Harding Road Boring, 10723 Spur 231, Benchley

Pct. 16 - Easterly Fire Station, 112 Fire Station Rd., Easterly

Pct. 18 - Holly Church, 1269 Holly Rd., Ridge

Pct. 19 - New Baden Community Center, 3623 Oak St., Franklin

Pct. 22 - Teal Center, 1302 Milton St., Hearne

Pct. 23 - Christian Faith Center, 606 E Evans St., Hearne

Early Voting Locations:

Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown

Georgetown Technology and Nutrition Building, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown

Georgetown Parks and Recreation Administration Building, 1101 N. College St., Georgetown

Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Williams Drive, Georgetown

Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown

Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Round Rock

Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, Round Rock

Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock

Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock

Anderson Mill Limited District, 11500 El Salido Parkway, Austin

RE Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 4800 McNeil Drive, Austin

Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park

Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869, Liberty Hill

Pat Bryson Municipal Hall,201 N Brushy St., Leander

Hutto City Hall, 500 W Live Oak, Hutto

Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor

Jarrell ISD Annex – former Cafeteria, 508 N. 5th St., Jarrell

Election Day Locations:

Harmony School of Endeavor, 13415 RM 620 N., Austin

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 13087 Research Blvd., Austin

Rattan Creek Park Community Center, 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trl, Austin

Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 9700 Neenah Ave., Austin

Anderson Mill Limited, 11500 El Salido Pkwy., Austin

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, 10211 W. Parmer Ln., Austin

Bethany United Methodist Church., 10010 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin

Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive, Austin

Bartlett Town Hall, 140 W. Clark St., Bartlett

Vista Ridge High School, 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd., Cedar Park

Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park

Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

Cedar Park High School, 2150 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., Cedar Park

Highland Estates Independent Retirement Living, 1500 N. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park

St. Peter's Church of Coupland, 108 Wathen St., Coupland

Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970, Florence

Florence High School Gym, 401 FM 970, Florence

Georgetown Randalls, 5721 Willams Drive, Georgetown

Southwestern University - Howry Center, 1001 Southwestern Blvd.,Georgetown

Georgetown Housing Authority, 210 W. 18th St., Building 1, Georgetown

First Baptist Church-Georgetown, 1333 W. University Ave., Georgetown

Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown

Parks and Recreation Administration Bldg, 1101 N. College St., Georgetown

GISD Technology and Nutrition Bldg, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown

Sun City Social Center, 2 Texas Drive, Georgetown

The Delaney at Georgetown Village, 359 Village Commons Blvd., Georgetown

Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown

First Baptist Church - Granger, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger

Hutto ISD Administration Building, 200 College St., Hutto

Jarrell ISD Annex - former Cafeteria, 508 N. 5th St., Jarrell

Leander High School, 3301 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander

Leander Public Library, 1011 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander

Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St., Leander

Leander Church of Christ, 300 Crystal Falls Pkwy., Leander

Rouse High School, 1222 Raider Way, Leander

Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869, Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill High School, 16500 W. SH 29, Liberty Hill

Santa Rita Ranch House, 175 Elizabeth Park Rd., Liberty Hill

Round Rock High School, 300 N. Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock

Sleep Inn & Suites, 1980 S. IH 35, Round Rock

Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock

Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave. Bldg. 2, Round Rock

Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, Round Rock

Round Rock Presbyterian Church, 4010 Sam Bass Rd., Round Rock

Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trl., Round Rock

Fern Bluff MUD Community Center, 7320 Wyoming Springs Drive, Round Rock

Teravista Community Center, 4211 Teravista Club Drive, Round Rock

Forest Creek Elementary School, 3505 Forest Creek Drive, Round Rock

Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock

San Gabriel Rehabilitation & Care, 4100 College Park Drive, Round Rock

The Fellowship Church of Round Rock, 3379 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock

Cedar Ridge High School, 2801 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock

Main St. Events Center, 3101 N. Main St., Taylor

Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor

St. John Lutheran Church, 409 S. Main St., Thrall

First Baptist Church of Weir, 315 FM 1105, Weir

Helpful links for Election Day:

Acceptable forms of ID:

• Texas driver license

• Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• U. S. military identification card containing the person's photograph

• Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

• United States passport

• United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

What if I don’t have one of the accepted forms of ID?

If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above, voters can fill out a declaration at the polls explaining why and bring one of the following supporting documents:

• Valid voter registration certificate

• Original certified birth certificate (must be an original)

• Copy of or original bank statement

• Copy of or original government check or paycheck

• Copy of or original current utility bill

• Copy of or original government document with your name and an address

