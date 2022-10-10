2022 Central Texas Midterm Election voting guide
In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and runs through Friday Nov. 4, 2022.
VOTER REGISTRATION
Eligibility, how and where to register to vote
EARLY VOTING, ELECTION DAY INFO
Voting locations, sample ballots, key things to know for Nov. 8
FEDERAL
Three House seats in Central Texas on the ballot
HOT LOCAL ISSUES
Things to keep an eye out for
TOP STATE RACES
Races from Governor to Railroad Commission
Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the 2022 Midterm Election.
Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.
On election night all results will be posted at kcentv.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.
Keep reading for everything you need to know to cast your vote in November.
VOTER REGISTRATION: Eligibility, how and where to register to vote
Texas requires registration by the 30th day before Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote to cast a ballot in the 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.
Contact your county's voter registrar for more.
Wondering if you are already registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out.
You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Registering to vote for the first time:
To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:
- Complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State's ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;
- Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. The Texas Secretary of State office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR
- Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.
Register to vote when renewing your Driver License
If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.
Update your voter registration information online
Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov.
To update your registration online first visit the Texas SOS "My Voter Portal" to look up your "voter unique identifier, or VUID. You'll need it to update your information here.
In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, October 24, 2022, and runs through Friday November 4, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.
EARLY VOTING, ELECTION DAY INFO: Voting locations, sample ballots, key things to know for Nov. 8
Voting Locations & Sample Ballots
Bell County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Bosque County: Early voting locations (scroll to bottom of page) | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Brazos County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Coryell County: Did not update its election website
Falls County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Freestone County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot 1, Sample Ballot 2
Hill County: Did not update its election website
Lampasas County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Leon County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Limestone County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
McLennan County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Milam County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot (click the 'Sample ballot' drop down menu)
Mills County: Early voting locations (filter by county) | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot (click the 'November 2022 General Election' drop down menu)
Navarro County: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on Nov. 8 after the polls close at 7 p.m.
Wondering if you are registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out.
Voter Identification
Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Voting by mail
If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.
You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.
A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.
Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.
Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by Friday Oct. 28, 2022.
FEDERAL: Three House seats in Central Texas on the ballot
Texas has a new 38-district congressional map that incorporates two new House seats, which the state gained due to its population growth. U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. The state’s current delegation consists of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats.
In Central Texas, voters will be voting in one of three of the 38 districts:
U.S. Representative, District 11
- August Pfluger (R)
U.S. Representative, District 17
- Pete Session (R) -- Current representative
- Mary Jo Woods (D)
U.S. Representative, District 31
- John Carter (R)
HOT LOCAL ISSUES: Things to keep an eye out for
Race for McLennan County District Attorney
In McLennan County, all eyes will be on the race for District Attorney. Republican Josh Tetens beat the incumbent District Attorney, Barry Johnson, in March's Primaries. The race was one of the most contentious in the area, with multiple law enforcement agencies in McLennan County endorsing Tetens over Johnson. Tetens, a local attorney, now faces Aubrey Robertson, who also serves as an attorney in the area.
Killeen and Harker Heights: Ordinance to decriminalize low levels of pot possession
Killeen and Harker Heights residents will decide whether or not to decriminalize low levels of marijuana possession.
Back in July, both city councils unanimously voted against it, but only because city council members wanted voters to decide, which caused it to be on the November ballot.
Both ordinances were brought on by a petition that was started by the Ground Game Texas. If adopted, police would decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, which is less than 4 ounces. If passed, it would also prevent police from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for a search and seizure.
READ MORE: Ordinance to decriminalize low levels of pot possession headed to November ballot in Killeen, Harker Heights
TOP STATE RACES: Races from Governor to Railroad Commission
Governor
The governor is the chief executive of Texas. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1995. Abbott is seeking a third term and will face O’Rourke, who came within 3 percentage points of defeating Cruz in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.
- Greg Abbott - Republican
- Beto O'rourke - Democrat
- Mark Tippetts - Libertarian
- Delilah Barrios - Green Party
Lt. Governor
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the Texas Senate. Republican Dan Patrick, who has quietly amassed influence with former President Donald Trump, is seeking a third term. Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee in 2018, will challenge Patrick again this year.
- Dan Patrick - Republican
- Mike Collier - Democrat
- Shanna Steele - Libertarian
Attorney General
The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term. His tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance while in office. His Democratic challenger is Rochelle Garza, a civil rights attorney from Brownsville.
- Ken Paxton - Republican
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza - Democrat
- Mark Ash - Libertarian
Agriculture Commissioner
The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller won the Republican primary for a third term, despite his Republican challengers taking aim at his ethics.
- Sid Miller - Republican
- Susan Hays - Democrat
Land Commissioner
The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush decided to run for attorney general and lost to Paxton.
- Dawn Buckingham - Republican
- Jay Kleberg - Democrat
- Alfred Molison, Jr - Green Party
Comptroller
The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available to legislators when they craft the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.
- Glenn Hegar - Republican
- Janet T. Dudding - Democrat
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza - Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election this year.
- Wayne Christian - Republican
- Luke Warford - Democrat
- Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian