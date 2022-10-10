2022 Central Texas Midterm Election voting guide

Example video title will go here for this video

In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and runs through Friday Nov. 4, 2022.

Things to keep an eye out for

Three House seats in Central Texas on the ballot

Voting locations, sample ballots, key things to know for Nov. 8

Eligibility, how and where to register to vote

Keep reading for everything you need to know to cast your vote in November.

On election night all results will be posted at kcentv.com/elections . Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.

Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.

Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the 2022 Midterm Election.

VOTER REGISTRATION : Eligibility, how and where to register to vote

Texas requires registration by the 30th day before Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote to cast a ballot in the 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.

Contact your county's voter registrar for more.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Registering to vote for the first time:

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:

Complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State's ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;

Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. The Texas Secretary of State office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR

Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.

Register to vote when renewing your Driver License

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov.

To update your registration online first visit the Texas SOS "My Voter Portal" to look up your "voter unique identifier, or VUID. You'll need it to update your information here.