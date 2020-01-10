'Prejudicial and dangerous' | Gov. Abbott criticized for limiting drop-off locations for mail-in ballots

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo described the governor’s proclamation as voter suppression.

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to limit mail ballot drop-off locations to one site per county has sparked a flurry of angry responses.

The Harris County clerk calls a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott that limits where mail-in ballots can be dropped off as being “prejudicial and dangerous.”

“Harris County is bigger than the state of Rhode Island, and we're supposed to have one site? This isn't security, it's suppression,” Hidalgo said in a tweet Thursday. “Mail ballot voters shouldn't have to drive 30 miles to drop off their ballot, or rely on a mail system that’s facing cutbacks.”

Under Abbott’s proclamation, beginning on Oct. 2, voters must deliver their mail ballots to a single early voting clerk's office location as designated by a county's early voting clerk.

In addition, early voting clerks are required to allow poll watchers to supervise any activity related to the in-person delivery of mail ballots at the designated location. They must act as if they're serving at an early voting polling place.

"The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections," Abbott said in a press release. "As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting."

Harris County Clerk Chris Collins released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“The Governor's previous proclamation gave voters more options to vote safely during the global pandemic and alleviated concerns over mail delivery to ensure that every vote is counted. I applauded that proclamation.

Going back on his word at this point harms voters and will result in widespread confusion and voter suppression. Many mail ballots have already been dropped off by voters across Harris County, and multiple drop-off locations have been advertised for weeks.

Our office is more than willing to accommodate poll watchers at mail ballot drop-off locations. But to force hundreds of thousands of seniors and voters with disabilities to use a single drop-off location in a county that stretches over nearly 2,000 square miles is prejudicial and dangerous."

Other groups, like Progress Texas, have also claimed Gov. Abbott's proclamation is an act of voter suppression.

“There’s no legitimate reason to close satellite drop-off locations,” Progress Texas communications manager Wesley Story said in a statement. “This is a blatant attempt by Gov. Abbott to suppress voters because the Texas GOP is afraid of the ballot box. Harris County alone has close to five million residents, and to suggest that one drop off site is sufficient is complete nonsense. Our votes matter now more than ever, and politicians cannot be allowed to stop Texas voters from casting their ballots in this election.”