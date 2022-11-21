AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day.

This comes after Harris County announced it was close to finalizing the 2022 election results, which include completing vote tabulations for absentee, provisional and cured ballots by the Bipartisan Central Count Ballot Board.

Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum is prepared to certify the 2022 election results during a special meeting planned for Tuesday.

Tatum is aware of the issues that transpired on Election Day and promises to release a report on what went wrong and right for the public to see.

“I think it is important to identify the activities that worked well, the activities that didn’t so that we can then bolster and build upon the things that didn’t work and it should give the voters confidence that while there may have been some issues they encountered at the polling location the information as to how and what happened — just provides more transparency," Tatum said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has launched an investigation into the election issue. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also called for the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office and the Texas Rangers to intervene.

The Harris County Republican Party has even filed a lawsuit against Tatum and the county for the reported issues on Election Day.