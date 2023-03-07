Boy Meets Congress? Ben Savage announces official run

Currently, the seat is held by Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who back in January, announced he is running for U.S. Senate.

LOS ANGELES — Ben Savage, famously known for his role as Cory Matthews in the popular '90s show "Boy Meets World," announced Monday that he's running for Congress.

"I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues," Savage posted on Instagram.

Savage, a Democrat, went on to describe himself as a "proud California," union member and a longtime resident of District 30, the seat he hopes to win in the 2024 election. Currently, the seat is held by Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who back in January, announced he is running for U.S. Senate.

District 30 covers West Hollywood to Pasadena.

"It’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests," he continued.

Turns out, this isn't the first time Savage ran for office. In 2022, he ran an unsuccessful bid on the West Hollywood City Council.