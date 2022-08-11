Inside the numbers: Breaking down the top races in Texas

6 News Political Analyst Dr. Robert Tennant shares insight into the voting trends and explains what the numbers mean

TEMPLE, Texas — Anchor Kris Radcliffe and Texas A&M Central Texas Assistant Professor of Accounting Dr. Robert Tennant breaks down the top of the ticket. Which counties are going blue and which race is energizing the voters in the Lone Star State?

Kris Radcliffe: Are you seeing any surprises tonight?

Dr. Tennant: In 2018, it was not decided until the very last moments of counting, but the numbers are favoring early the Governor which was different in 2018.

KR: Do you think people are more polarized to vote at the top of the ticket? It's a much closer race for Lt. Governor than the Governor's race.

Tennant: I think what causes that is when people focus on the top of the ticket...what they do is they make sure they know about that candidacy but when it comes to further down the ballot they choose not to vote at all.

KR: We're talking about statewide races that have not been won by a democrat really since Ann Richards won governor.

Tennant: And if you look at the numbers, those are consistent with the previous graphic we showed and substantially less than the top of the ticket with the governor's race.

KR: So what you're saying is the State of Texas was a lot more energized to vote for governor?

Tennant: Yes, so far with the voting that is reporting seems that way.

KR: In the Senate Race in 2018, Bell County went pretty red for Ted Cruz you go up north and it's even more red but you come just south of Bell County to Williamson County and it went blue for Beto O'Rourke. Do you think Beto's going to be able to have that kind of sustaining power and voter turn out to be able to sustain what looks like a popular return again in the Central Texas area for Greg Abbott.

Tennant: I would think that based on the early numbers that statistically the Central Texas area is going to have a bit more red in it than it did in previous elections.

KR: So by that case it's even trending maybe a little bit more red. We had the abortion ruling and we know Texas had some very conservative abortion laws already in place and those went into effect. But then you have the economy weighing as one of the major precentages in this election.

Tennant: Right, I saw poling that made it a top issue for just under 90 percent of the people. And it was maybe 45% were extremely important. So significantly important to Central Texans because we're facing challenges when we go to the pump or the grocery store.

