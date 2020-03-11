City of Waco Mayor | Candidates at a Glance

Take a glance at what the two candidates, Dillon Meek and Dave Morrow, are looking to achieve for Waco if they win the election.

WACO, Texas — Wacoans will have the opportunity to choose between two options for a new mayor November 3 to see who will replace current City of Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver.

The two options on the ballot this election cycle include Dillon Meek and Dave Morrow.

Dillon Meek previously served as Waco’s District 4 Councilman for five years, but stepped down when he moved out of the district, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. According to his campaign website, Meek began his career in 2010 after graduating from Baylor Law School. He currently serves as general counsel and EVP of Development for First Title Company of Waco.

His involvement in local government extends beyond councilman as his website lists his positions on several board throughout Waco.

Dave Morrow’s resume, shared on his campaign website, also lists involvement on several boards throughout Waco. Morrow highlights his work with the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, which resulted in new bike lanes and pedestrian walkways. Morrow, a graduate of UC-Santa Barbara with an environmental studies degree, and California Polytechnic State University degree in computer-based education, has been involved in a range of positions including consulting, planner for air quality management districts and more.

His expertise, according to his resume, is having been trained by the U.S. EPA in emergency management and evacuation. Morrow also lists himself as the founder of a company now worth $5 million and a former operator of an independent consulting company for 20 years.

Meek, according to his campaign website, is looking to grow the city’s economy, improve the quality of life, develop infrastructure and more.

Morrow, on the other hand, is looking to expand the number of locally owned businesses and support entrepreneurs, improve the economy, increase government transparency and more.

