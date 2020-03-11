U.S. House District 25 | Candidates at a Glance

Here is a brief look at incumbent Rep. Roger Williams' background and challenger Julie Oliver's.

TEXAS, USA — With more votes cast during the early voting period this year than in the entire election in 2016, many Texans have already voted for who they want to represent them.

For those who haven’t yet voted, you may still be making up your mind on who to pick.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Austin) is up for re-election this cycle in District 25, which stretches south of Austin all the way up through Cleburne. Locally, District 25 encompasses a portion of Killeen, Fort Hood and surrounding rural areas. To see if you're in House District 25, check out this map of the district.

First elected in 2012, Rep. Williams has been representing the residents of District 25 since 2013. On his campaign website, he highlights helping approve the “largest pay raise for our troops in eight years.” In a recent interview with KVUE in Austin, he talked about funding improvements on post infrastructure, like barracks, runways and other locations on Fort Hood.

Rep. Williams also highlights his work on passing a tax reform package called Jumpstart America, which was then used in the framework for the tax reform package that “modernized America’s outdated tax code from a true business perspective.

This election season, Rep. Williams is up against Julie Oliver, the Democratic candidate running to represent the district in the U.S. House of Representatives. This is Oliver’s second time running against Rep. Williams after first running for the seat in 2018.

Two years ago, Rep. Williams captured nearly 54 percent of the vote while Oliver got nearly 45, according to the Texas Tribune. This election season, the Texas Tribune has listed the race as one to watch as it is a Democrat target in hopes of flipping the district blue.

Oliver is optimistic that this time around, she can unseat her incumbent competitor. In an interview with KVUE, she cited polling that showed her trailing Rogers by two points.

On her campaign website, Oliver briefly details her career in healthcare finance and nonprofit accounting, and her appointment to the Austin City Council’s board of central health. While her website includes stances on numerous issues, she highlights her belief and goal of helping traditional under-served communities get access to healthcare.

“Ensuring that we achieve universal health care in this country in this country is Julie’s top priority,” he website said in support of Medicare for all.

Oliver lists a slew of big-name endorsements including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Former Secretary Julian Castro, Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and others.

To learn more Oliver and her plans for House District 25, visit her website.