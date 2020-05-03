TEXAS, USA — The elections are not over yet for a few candidates that still hope to see their names on November's ballot.

Two Republican candidates vying for judge in Waco's 19th District Court and four candidates from for U.S. District 17 will square up in a runoff election for spots in the general election.

Texas is one of 10 states that still use the primary run-off system. This means that if one person doesn't get more than 50 percent of the vote in a field of several candidates, the top two hold a runoff, and the winner gets the nomination.

That means candidates like Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West still have some campaigning to do.

“I’m very humble, very enthusiastic,” DeCluitt said. “We won the absentee ballot, the early voting and the actual election day, so I’m really looking forward to going into the next step of the runoff."

DeCluitt and West are looking to replace longtime Judge Ralph Strother as 19th District Court Judge. DeCluitt received 32.5 percent of the total votes and West received 28.1 percent.

"I wouldn't be in it if I didn’t think I could win it,” West said. "So, the voters need to hear the message and there's a lot of voters out there. Now that there are two candidates, they will have to pick and we will honor their desire."

In the 17th Congressional Race, Republicans Renee Swann and Pete Sessions will face off. On the Democratic side are Rick Kennedy and David Jaramillo.

"We've done our best to be people of integrity, of truth and honor, and I believe we will see the rewards of that labor even as we move forward in unity to serve one another," Swann said.

All candidates said their next step is to get people to go out to vote.

"I will go back and let the voters in each of these counties know thank you for coming out and voting and putting us in first place. But we got to stay there and get it done May the 26," Pete Sessions said.

Those who did not vote at all in the primary can vote during the runoff election. The runoff election is May 26. Early voting starts May 18.

