Central Texas early voting guide: locations, hours

TEMPLE, Texas — Early voting for the May 1 elections will begin Monday, April 19 and continue until Tuesday, April 27.
Below, you will find a guide to early voting locations and hours our viewing area in Central Texas.
Bell County
Early Voting locations:
Each early voting location will be open daily:
- Belton:
- Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.
- City Hall, 333 Water St.
- Killeen:
- Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Dr.
- City Hall, 101 N. College St.
- Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
- KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive
- Temple:
- Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave.
- Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
- Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. 1st St.
- Salado:
- Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
- Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
- Harker Heights:
- Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
- City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
Hours:
- Belton:
- April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 26 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Killeen:
- April 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 20 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights:
- April 19 to April 21from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to:
Bell County Elections Department
P.O. Box 1629
Belton, Texas 76513
Coryell County
Early voting locations:
- Copperas Cove:
- Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center
- Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Hours:
- April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What's on the ballot:
Proposition A or “The issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the Principal Amount not to Exceed $30,900,000 to Pay for the Construction and Equipping of a New Coryell County Detention Center and for the Costs of Issuance of the Bonds, and the Levy of a Tax in Payment Thereof.”
Falls County
Early voting locations:
- Marlin:
- Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St. Room No. 111
- April 19 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can also submit your mail-in ballot:
- By mail: Falls County Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 810, Marlin, TX 76661
- By email: nicket.taylor@co.falls.tx.us
- By fax: 254-883-1521
Hill County
Early voting locations and hours:
- Covington:
- Covington City Hall, 402 Gathings
- April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hubbard
- Chamber room of City Hall,118 North Magnolia Ave.
- April 19 to April 27 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended Tuesday, April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mount Calm
- Mount Calm High School, 205 Coates Ave.
- April 19 to April 27 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Whitney
- Whitney ISD Administration Building Board Room, 305 South San Jacinto
- April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 26 to April 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lampasas County
Early voting location and hours:
- Lampasas and Kempner location:
- Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
- April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Leon County
Early voting location and hours:
- Buffalo (Sample ballot)
- City of Buffalo Administration Office, 812 N. Buffalo Ave.
- April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oakwood (City sample ballot, ISD sample ballot)
- Oakwood City Hall, 135 E. Broad Street
- April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 21 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 22 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jewett (Leon ISD sample ballot)
- Leon ISD Administrative Office, 121668 Hwy 79, Jewett
- April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 21 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 22 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Limestone County
Early voting location:
- Groesbeck:
- Limestone County Courthouse Room G1, 200 W. State St., Groesbeck
McLennan County
Early voting locations:
There are 40 early voting locations in McLennan County.
- Hewitt
- Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court
- Robinson
- The Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.
- Waco
- McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.
- The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Hours:
These hours apply to all locations:
- April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 24 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Closed April 25
Milam County
Early voting locations and hours:
- Cameron
- Bea's Kitchen, 101 E. Main St.
- April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Buckholts
- Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St.
- April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rockdale
- George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St.
- April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thorndale
- Thorndale V.F.W., 304 E. Moerbe
- April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
