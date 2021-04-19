Central Texas early voting guide: locations, hours

Early voting begins Monday, April 19 until Tuesday, April 27. Here's what you need to know.

TEMPLE, Texas — Early voting for the May 1 elections will begin Monday, April 19 and continue until Tuesday, April 27.

Below, you will find a guide to early voting locations and hours our viewing area in Central Texas.

Bell County

Early Voting locations:

Each early voting location will be open daily:

Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave. City Hall, 333 Water St.

Killeen: Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Dr. City Hall, 101 N. College St. Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive

Temple: Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave. Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. 1st St.

Salado: Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.

Harker Heights: Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing



Hours:

Belton: April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Killeen: April 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 20 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harker Heights: April 19 to April 21from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to:

Bell County Elections Department

P.O. Box 1629

Belton, Texas 76513

Coryell County

Early voting locations:

Copperas Cove: Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St.



Hours:

April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 21 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What's on the ballot:

Proposition A or “The issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the Principal Amount not to Exceed $30,900,000 to Pay for the Construction and Equipping of a New Coryell County Detention Center and for the Costs of Issuance of the Bonds, and the Levy of a Tax in Payment Thereof.”

Falls County

Early voting locations:

Marlin: Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St. Room No. 111 April 19 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



You can also submit your mail-in ballot:

By mail: Falls County Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 810, Marlin, TX 76661

By email: nicket.taylor@co.falls.tx.us

By fax: 254-883-1521

Click here for more information.

Hill County

Early voting locations and hours:

Covington: Covington City Hall, 402 Gathings April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hubbard Chamber room of City Hall,118 North Magnolia Ave. April 19 to April 27 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended Tuesday, April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Calm Mount Calm High School, 205 Coates Ave. April 19 to April 27 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Whitney Whitney ISD Administration Building Board Room, 305 South San Jacinto April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 to April 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Lampasas County

Early voting location and hours:

Lampasas and Kempner location: Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Leon County

Early voting location and hours:

Buffalo (Sample ballot) City of Buffalo Administration Office, 812 N. Buffalo Ave. April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oakwood (City sample ballot, ISD sample ballot) Oakwood City Hall, 135 E. Broad Street April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 22 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jewett (Leon ISD sample ballot) Leon ISD Administrative Office, 121668 Hwy 79, Jewett April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 22 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Limestone County

Early voting location:

Groesbeck:

Limestone County Courthouse Room G1, 200 W. State St., Groesbeck

McLennan County

Early voting locations:

There are 40 early voting locations in McLennan County. Below are the top five locations, but you can view the entire list here.

Hewitt Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court

Robinson The Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.

Waco McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St. The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave. The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.



Hours:

These hours apply to all locations:

April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 24 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed April 25

Milam County

Early voting locations and hours:

Cameron Bea's Kitchen, 101 E. Main St. April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buckholts Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St. April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St. April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thorndale Thorndale V.F.W., 304 E. Moerbe April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

