Central Texas early voting guide: locations, hours

Early voting begins Monday, April 19 until Tuesday, April 27. Here's what you need to know.

TEMPLE, Texas — Early voting for the May 1 elections will begin Monday, April 19 and continue until Tuesday, April 27.

Below, you will find a guide to early voting locations and hours our viewing area in Central Texas.

Bell County

Early Voting locations:  

Each early voting location will be open daily:

  • Belton:
    • Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.
    • City Hall, 333 Water St.
  • Killeen: 
    • Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Dr.
    • City Hall, 101 N. College St.
    • Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
    • Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
    • KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive
  • Temple:
    • Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave.
    • Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
    • Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. 1st St.
  • Salado:
    • Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
    •  Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
  • Harker Heights:
    • Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing 
    • City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing 

Hours:

  • Belton:
    • April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • April 26 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Killeen:
    • April 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • April 20 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Harker Heights:
    • April 19 to April 21from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • April 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • April 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to:

Bell County Elections Department
P.O. Box 1629
Belton, Texas 76513

Coryell County

Early voting locations:

  • Copperas Cove:
    • Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center
    • Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St.  

Hours:

  • April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • April 21 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What's on the ballot:

Proposition A or “The issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the Principal Amount not to Exceed $30,900,000 to Pay for the Construction and Equipping of a New Coryell County Detention Center and for the Costs of Issuance of the Bonds, and the Levy of a Tax in Payment Thereof.”

Learn more.

Falls County

Early voting locations:

  • Marlin: 
    • Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St. Room No. 111
      • April 19 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also submit your mail-in ballot:

  • By mail: Falls County Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 810, Marlin, TX 76661
  • By email: nicket.taylor@co.falls.tx.us
  • By fax: 254-883-1521
  • Click here for more information.

Hill County

Early voting locations and hours:

  • Covington:
    • Covington City Hall, 402 Gathings
      • April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hubbard
    • Chamber room of City Hall,118 North Magnolia Ave.
      • April 19 to April 27 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended Tuesday, April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mount Calm 
    • Mount Calm High School, 205 Coates Ave.
      • April 19 to April 27 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Whitney
    • Whitney ISD Administration Building Board Room, 305 South San Jacinto
      • April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • April 26 to April 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lampasas County

Early voting location and hours:

  • Lampasas and Kempner location: 
    • Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
      • April 19  from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leon County

Early voting location and hours:

  • Buffalo (Sample ballot)
    • City of Buffalo Administration Office, 812 N. Buffalo Ave.
      • April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oakwood (City sample ballot, ISD sample ballot)
    • Oakwood City Hall, 135 E. Broad Street
      • April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 21 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 22 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Jewett (Leon ISD sample ballot)
    • Leon ISD Administrative Office, 121668 Hwy 79, Jewett
      • April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 21 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 22 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Limestone County

Early voting location:

  • Groesbeck:
  • Limestone County Courthouse Room G1, 200 W. State St., Groesbeck

McLennan County

Early voting locations:

There are 40 early voting locations in McLennan County. Below are the top five locations, but you can view the entire list here.

  • Hewitt
    • Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court
  • Robinson
    • The Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.
  • Waco
    • McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.
    • The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
    • The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Hours:

These hours apply to all locations:

  • April 19 to April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 24 to April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Closed April 25

Milam County

Early voting locations and hours:

  • Cameron
    • Bea's Kitchen, 101 E. Main St.
      • April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Buckholts
    • Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St.
      • April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rockdale
    • George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St.
      • April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thorndale
    • Thorndale V.F.W., 304 E. Moerbe
      • April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • April 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 21 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • April 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

