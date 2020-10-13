Day one of early voting brings long lines, reports of problems with voting machines

The first day of early voting wasn't as smooth as elections administrators hoped.

KILLEEN, Texas — Early voting lines wrapped around buildings and down streets on the first day Tuesday across most counties in Central Texas.

6 News also got calls from people in the lines who reported problems with voting machines. Multiple people in Coryell County said only four machines were working.

Temple voters said as of 10 a.m. only one machine was working.

We reached out to elections administrators Matthew Dutton in Bell County and Kathy Van Wolfe in McLennan County. We were waiting to hear back as of this writing.

