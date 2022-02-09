Early voting for March Primaries begins Monday

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County will be operating six early voting locations starting Monday. Sites will be open in Killeen, Belton, Temple, Salado and Harker Heights.
A map of early voting locations can be found here.
Hours of Operation for Voting Sites
Monday to Friday
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Polls will be closed on President’s Day (Feb. 21)
Saturday, Feb. 19
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
- Noon to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 (Operational hours change)
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bell County voters can vote at the polling location of their choosing, both during early voting and on election day, according to the county.
For the purposes of reviewing the correct ballot, the county says voters can also confirm their voting precinct using this map.