Early voting for March Primaries begins Monday

As early voting starts next week, find out your voting location and the hours of operation here.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County will be operating six early voting locations starting Monday. Sites will be open in Killeen, Belton, Temple, Salado and Harker Heights.

A map of early voting locations can be found here .

Hours of Operation for Voting Sites

Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polls will be closed on President’s Day (Feb. 21)

Saturday, Feb. 19

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Noon to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 (Operational hours change)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bell County voters can vote at the polling location of their choosing, both during early voting and on election day, according to the county.