Election Day in Central Texas | Key races, where to vote, how to find results

Election day 2020 arrives after record early voting turnout across Central Texas.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The 2020 General Election is the culmination of a year unlike the United States has ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic, calls for social justice and questions about the mail-in ballot system make election results more important than ever.

From record early voting numbers to who can cast an absentee ballot to whether Texas will even get final election results on election day, the 6 News team has covered all angles of this unprecedented time in our history.

President

The 2020 race for President was one of the most contentious in recent memory. President Donald Trump hopes to remain in office with a victory of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The President did not visit Texas while on the campaign trail, saying Texas was not a battleground state. However, some polls suggested Texas was a toss up with Biden closer than Democratic presidential candidates have been in the past.

U.S. Senate

Democrat M.J. Hegar hoped to take the Senate seat from longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn. A victory for Hegar would be big for democrats hoping to regain control of the Senate.

Cornyn was elected to the Senate in 2002. Back in 1984, at the age of 32, the young attorney won a state district judge seat in Bexar County. Six years later, he was elected to the Texas Supreme Court, where he served until 1997 – that year he ran for Texas attorney general and won.

U.S. Representatives

Three of the four U.S. Representative seats that include the Central Texas area featured female democrats.

District 8 : Incumbent Republican Kevin Brady faced Democrat Elizabeth Hernandez and Libertarian Chris Duncan.

: Incumbent Republican Kevin Brady faced Democrat Elizabeth Hernandez and Libertarian Chris Duncan. District 17 : Republican Bill Flores chose to step down as the District 17 Representative. Republican Pete Sessions, Democrat Rick Kennedy and Libertarian Ted Brown were all on the ballot.

: Republican Bill Flores chose to step down as the District 17 Representative. Republican Pete Sessions, Democrat Rick Kennedy and Libertarian Ted Brown were all on the ballot. District 25 : Long time Republican Representative Roger Williams faced Democrat Julie Oliver for a second time. Oliver challenged Williams in 2018 in a race that was closer than many expected. The Libertarian candidate was Bill Kelsey.

: Long time Republican Representative Roger Williams faced Democrat Julie Oliver for a second time. Oliver challenged Williams in 2018 in a race that was closer than many expected. The Libertarian candidate was Bill Kelsey. District 31: Republican Representative John Carter faced a tough challenge from Hegar in 2018. Democrat Donna Imam hoped to unseat the long time congressman in 2020.

Two state senate seats and four state representative seats were on the ballot. Each of those seats featured a republican incumbent.

POLLING LOCATIONS:

Before you head out to a voting location, you can to see if your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program first. If it does participate in the program, you can vote at any polling place in the county.

6 News has confirmed you can vote at any polling location in the following counties: Bell, McLennan, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas and Navarro.

Voters will need to go to a specific precinct in these counties: Falls, Limestone, Bosque, Leon, Hill and Hamilton.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS:

Currently, there are four situations in which a Texas resident can vote absentee. Those include:

The resident is 65 or older.

The resident has a disability.

The resident will be out of town during the election, in which case the ballot must be mailed to a location outside the county.

The resident is in jail.

COUNTING MAIL-IN BALLOTS:

According to the Texas Secretary of State, 470,288 Texans requested applications for ballots by mail in 2020 compared to 63,178 in 2018.

Director of the Elections Division at the Texas Secretary of State, Keith Ingram, said counting mail-in ballots can’t start until after early voting ends in counties over 100,000 residents, so likely the Saturday or Sunday after Oct. 30, according to Ingram. Counties with populations less than 100,000 can’t begin counting mail-in ballots until Election Day. Election Day ballots will be counted Election Night.

“The first batch of results from the counties that we get pretty close to 7 p.m. will be the early votes by mail and the early votes in-person that they have counted throughout Election Day,” Ingram said.

EARLY VOTING TURNOUT:

Texas officially surpassed its total 2016 votes cast during the 2020 early voting period.

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, as of Thursday, Oct. 29, Texas had cast a total of 9,009,850 votes so far in the 2020 presidential election. In the 2016 presidential election, 8,969,226 votes were cast through early voting and Election Day across the state of Texas.

In Bell County, there was a similar boom in voters who turned out early. In 2020, early voter numbers as of October 30 had 102,961 votes cast, according to Bell County Elections. This number also includes mail-in ballots received. For the 2016 election in its entirety, 94,551 votes were cast according to the Secretary of State's office.

