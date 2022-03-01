Election results | Central Texas counties

TEMPLE, Texas — **Note: If a name is not in bold, a winner hasn't been called. Stay with 6 News as we continue to update this page.**
BELL COUNTY
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)
- Theodore "Ted" Duffield (WINNER)
- Reese Davis
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (R)
- Cliff Coleman (WINNER)
- Richard Sapp
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 (R)
- Keith Reed (WINNER)
- Velva Johnson
Bell County Republican Chair
- Mack Latimer (WINNER)
- Jeffery Ware
U.S. Representative, District 31 (R)
- John Carter
- Mike Williams
- Abhiram Garapati
CORYELL COUNTY
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R)
- Scott Weddle (WINNER)
- Billy Vaden
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)
- Ray Jr. Ashby
- Keith Taylor
- Bradi Diaz
Coryell County Judge (R)
- Roger A. Miller (WINNER)
- Jack Barcroft
- Celia J. Sellers
- Joey Acfalle
FALLS COUNTY
Falls County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)
- Rodney Hall
- Nita Wuebker
- Clayton Edward Harrington
Falls County District Clerk (R)
- Laurie Reneau Smith
- Tyler Scott
Falls County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)
- Kaylah Rosas
- Cassandra Salsiccia
Falls County Judge (R)
- Jay Elliot
- Jace Albright
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Lampasas County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)
- Misty L. Wakeman (WINNER)
- James W. Mercer
- Chris Mun
Lampasas County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (R)
- Dan Hause (WINNER)
- Gilbert Esparza
- Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger
Lampasas County Clerk (R)
- Dianne Miller
- Dee Ann Crawford
- Tasha Bates
LEON COUNTY
Leon County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R)
- Newman Paul Bing (WINNER)
- David W. Ferguson
Leon County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)
- (TJ) Thomas Jefferson Foley
- Ronald Ryder
- Roy Borgman
- Dennis Sr. Noey
- Laramie Willis
Leon County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (R)
- Tommy Page
- Randee Doak
- Jimmy Carrigan
- Victoria N. Downie
LIMESTONE COUNTY
Limestone County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)
- Bobby Forrest (WINNER)
- Frank H. Pruitt
- John Reddoch
Limestone County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Micah Anderson
- Randall Jacobs
- W.A. (Sonny) Baker
- Ken Tucker
Limestone County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)
- Marcus Hanna (WINNER)
- Kenda Eckols
MCLENNAN COUNTY
McLennan County Constable, Precinct No. 4 (R)
- Matt Cawthon (WINNER)
- Charlie Guerrero
McLennan County District Attorney (R)
- Josh Tetens (WINNER)
- Barry Johnson
McLennan County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (R)
- Brian Richardson (WINNER)
- Julissa West
McLennan County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 (D)
- Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez (WINNER)
- Cameron Fillmore
McLennan County Judge, Court-at-Law No. 3 (R)
- Ryan Luna (WINNER)
- Kristi DeCluitt
MILAM COUNTY
Milam County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R)
- James Denman
- Douglas Baker
- Wyatt Dude Ferris
Milam County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)
- Wesley Payne (WINNER)
- Johnny Andrews
Milam County Judge (R)
- Bill Whitmire (WINNER)
- Steve Young