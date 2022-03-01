x
Elections

Election results | Central Texas counties

Below, you'll find the election results from our local Central Texas counties.
TEMPLE, Texas — **Note: If a name is not in bold, a winner hasn't been called. Stay with 6 News as we continue to update this page.**

BELL COUNTY

Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)

  • Theodore "Ted" Duffield (WINNER)
  • Reese Davis

Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (R)

  • Cliff Coleman (WINNER)
  • Richard Sapp

Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 (R)

  • Keith Reed (WINNER)
  • Velva Johnson

Bell County Republican Chair

  • Mack Latimer (WINNER)
  • Jeffery Ware

U.S. Representative, District 31 (R)

  • John Carter
  • Mike Williams
  • Abhiram Garapati

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R)

  • Scott Weddle (WINNER)
  • Billy Vaden

Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)

  • Ray Jr. Ashby
  • Keith Taylor
  • Bradi Diaz

Coryell County Judge (R)

  • Roger A. Miller (WINNER)
  • Jack Barcroft
  • Celia J. Sellers
  • Joey Acfalle

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)

  • Rodney Hall
  • Nita Wuebker
  • Clayton Edward Harrington

Falls County District Clerk (R)

  • Laurie Reneau Smith
  • Tyler Scott

Falls County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)

  • Kaylah Rosas
  • Cassandra Salsiccia

Falls County Judge (R)

  • Jay Elliot
  • Jace Albright

LAMPASAS COUNTY

Lampasas County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)

  • Misty L. Wakeman (WINNER)
  • James W. Mercer
  • Chris Mun

Lampasas County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (R)

  • Dan Hause (WINNER)
  • Gilbert Esparza
  • Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger

Lampasas County Clerk (R)

  • Dianne Miller
  • Dee Ann Crawford
  • Tasha Bates

LEON COUNTY

Leon County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R)

  • Newman Paul Bing (WINNER)
  • David W. Ferguson

Leon County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)

  • (TJ) Thomas Jefferson Foley
  • Ronald Ryder
  • Roy Borgman
  • Dennis Sr. Noey
  • Laramie Willis

Leon County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (R)

  • Tommy Page
  • Randee Doak
  • Jimmy Carrigan
  • Victoria N. Downie

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)

  • Bobby Forrest (WINNER)
  • Frank H. Pruitt
  • John Reddoch

Limestone County Commissioner, Precinct 2

  • Micah Anderson
  • Randall Jacobs
  • W.A. (Sonny) Baker
  • Ken Tucker

Limestone County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (R)

  • Marcus Hanna (WINNER)
  • Kenda Eckols

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County Constable, Precinct No. 4 (R)

  • Matt Cawthon (WINNER)
  • Charlie Guerrero

McLennan County District Attorney (R)

  • Josh Tetens (WINNER)
  • Barry Johnson

McLennan County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (R)

  • Brian Richardson (WINNER)
  • Julissa West

McLennan County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 (D)

  • Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez (WINNER)
  • Cameron Fillmore

McLennan County Judge, Court-at-Law No. 3 (R)

  • Ryan Luna (WINNER)
  • Kristi DeCluitt

MILAM COUNTY

Milam County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R)

  • James Denman
  • Douglas Baker
  • Wyatt Dude Ferris

Milam County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R)

  • Wesley Payne (WINNER)
  • Johnny Andrews

Milam County Judge (R)

  • Bill Whitmire (WINNER)
  • Steve Young

