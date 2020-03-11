Falls County Sheriff | Candidates at a Glance

Below is a list of and brief descriptions of each Falls County Sheriff Candidate

Joe Lopez

Joe Lopez is running against Ricky Scaman to become the next Falls County Sheriff.

Lopez has been in law enforcement since 1984. He was born and raised in Marlin

Ricky Scaman

Ricky Scaman is running for reelection to continue his time as the Falls County Sheriff.

Falls County Commissioners passed a resolution in September to hand over control of the sheriff's office from Ricky Scaman to his chief deputy. The move was in response to the charges Scaman faces, including sexual assault and assault on a public servant.

Scaman was arrested by Texas Rangers on Sept. 21. A Falls County Grand Jury indicted him on one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault public servant and two counts of official oppression.