TEXAS, USA — November 3, 2020 is election day in the United States, and Texas has a simple process for registration.

Voters need to get an application, fill it out, and mail it in 30 days prior to the election.

Places to pick up an application include:

A county voter registrar's office

High schools

Libraries

Other government offices

Registration can also take place online through the state's Informal Online Application.

Online applications must be printed and physically mailed to the county voter registrar, locations for offices in each Texas county can be found here. Office locations can also be found after entering voter information into the state's informal online application.

Full details can be found at votetexas.gov, where previously-registered voters can also double-check their status.