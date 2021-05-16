Killeen council to set dates for District 4 runoff election at Tuesday meeting

Incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd were tied at 181 votes each after a recount. A new election will decide the race.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council will be determining exact dates for the District 4 runoff election between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd on Tuesday.

The election must be held, by law, between June 2 and June 12. Council documents show there will be an early voting period where district residents can vote at City Hall and the Lions Club Park Senior Center.

There will also be an election day established were voters must vote in one of the precincts below, if they do not vote early.

Precinct 404 – Fire Station #7

Precinct 401/402/412/413 – Fire Station #9

Precinct 405 – Shoemaker High School

A total of 112 district residents cast their vote for a third candidate, Brockley King Moore, in the original May 1 election for District 4. Now those voters could decide the runoff.

"We need to go back, talk to constituents, find out what their desires are and work to tailor so that we are properly serving them," Boyd told 6 News earlier in the week.

Both candidates are getting ready to continue their campaign as they have plenty of additional time to influence voters.

"We'll go head-to-head and this time I will put a team together," Harris said. "I did the first election all by myself. This time we'll put a team together and we'll work it."

This all comes after there was a mix-up of districts during early voting where more than 20 addresses were placed in District 4 instead of District 3. Bell County says that mistake was rectified immediately.