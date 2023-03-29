City of Killeen council seats up for election

The City of Killeen will hold a municipal election May 6 to elect three of its district city council seats.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen voters will elect city council seats for Districts 1, 2 and 3 on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting for the City of Killeen municipal election is scheduled to run from April 24 to May 2 also from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no voting Saturday, April 29 or Sunday, April 30. The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.

The list of candidates can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Election. The site includes a link to an interactive map, so that residents may confirm the district in which they reside.

Voters may use any of the following early voting locations to cast ballots for any district:

Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College Street

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Ambercrombie Drive

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Only voters who live in each district may vote for their respective district's representative.