Central Texas political parties, election judges, prepare for Election Day

There are still polling places to be set up, signs to be put out, and some details to correct with the election less than two days away.

WACO, Texas — Election judges are preparing to set up polling locations across Central Texas counties and have a lot of work left to do.

In McLennan County there were five early voting locations, but voters will be able to visit 34 different locations on Election Day. Some judges were picking up election materials at the McLennan County Elections Office Sunday. Other voting machines are already at their location, but still need to be set up.

Local parties are getting ready for a final push to put up signs at each location, and correct any issues that may confuse voters at the polls.

McLennan County Democratic Chairwoman Mary Duty had already found issues with the way three polling centers had been identified for voters on election day.

"The newest voting center in Waco is the St. Louis Activity Center. It's listed on the map as 2415 Cumberland," Mary Duty said. "Go to Cumberland and you are going to have to walk across a big giant field."

The St. Louis Activity Center is the only voting center close by for those living near 17th and 18th streets in the inner city. It's address is 2415 Cumberland Avenue, according to the McLennan County list of voting locations. The entrance to the center is actually on Winsor Avenue on the other side of the block.

Duty had found other inconsistencies too. The Waco Convention Center is listed on the site as being on 100 Washington Ave. She had later found that voters would need to park and access the voting area on the other side of the Convention Center on Franklin Avenue, which Duty said was a change made this year.

"Every other year for the last million years they've gone in on Washington. Little signs take you around," Duty said. "Instead of Washington this year it is on Franklin a block away."

Another voting location is listed at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility that is listed as being on 1020 Elm Avenue. Unfortunately, that portion of Elm Avenue is closed for construction, as is a cross street near the facilities location. Voters would need to approach the facility from the West where US Highway 84 is located and drive up to the facility via Garrison street to access the building.