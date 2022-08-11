AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

Recreational marijuana now joins medicinal use in being legal across the state.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press.

The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21.

The Maryland State Legislature is now tasked with passing laws surrounding marijuana’s use, distribution, regulation and taxation across the state. The amendment, called Question 4 on the Maryland ballot, was initially introduced as House Bill 1 on Jan. 12 by Delegate Luke Clippinger (D) of Baltimore City.

Marijuana for medicinal use has been legal in the state since the passing of a 2013 law and possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized a year later.

Patients who want to use marijuana for treatment have been required to register through the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, get certification from a registered doctor, and receive their medication through a licensed dispensary.

Currently, D.C. residents can possess up to two ounces of marijuana for recreational use. However, they cannot sell the substance, per the Initiative 71 guidelines that were voted into law by District voters in 2014.

Virginians over the age of 21 can legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana and can use it in the privacy of their home.

