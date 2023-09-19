Local leaders, organizations push for more registered voters on National Voter Registration Day

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Sept. 19 marks National Voter Registration day -- the biggest push to get every eligible American registered.

It's an effort happening across the country, even locally, as a big election year is looming.

In a collaborative effort between political party leaders, election administrators and League of Women Voters of Bell County, there was a county-wide event called "Voter Palooza" on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of work to do in Bell County, and that's why we're getting started with this big effort," said Chris Rosenberg, with League of Women Voters of Bell County.

"We anticipate a good turnout, but most important is we are trying to sensitize the citizens that elections happen a couple of times every year and they must not only register, but just to make sure the registration is active," said Dr. Desi Roberts, the Bell County elections administrator.

Roberts told 6 News there are around 224,000 registered voters in Bell County right now, but that number is growing. Roberts and other local leaders and organizations are hoping Tuesday's event is contributing to the overall goal of more registrants.

"We're also looking at a 10% increase in every every cycle and I think that's pretty bold, but I think that it's also very doable," Rosenberg added. "We want to excite people about the possibilities in Bell County."

As many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote, according to U.S. Census data from 2020. Bell County wasn't able to tell 6 News how many citizens are eligible but aren't registered, but Roberts did add the are targeting new residents and also the 18-year-olds who are newly eligible.

"What we need is a mass participation because the power resides in the vote," he said. "We are trying to be on the offense and just help our voters, our applicants, our folks just interested in the system to get registered on this National Voter Registration Day."

"It's really important as citizens of this great country, in this great state, in this great county to participate in voting and in elections," Rosenberg said. "It makes a huge difference in our community and and so what we're doing is trying to educate voters."

Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote or make any registration changes necessary for the upcoming Nov. 7 election.