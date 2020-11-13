President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina's 15 Electoral College votes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is projected to win a key victory in the Southern battleground state of North Carolina, defeating former Vice President Joe Biden in the state's presidential election.

The projection, made by NBC News Friday, was one of the last to be made in the 2020 Election. While NBC News projects Trump will win North Carolina's 15 Electoral College votes, the state-level victory is not enough to change former Vice President Joe Biden's projected victory nationwide.

In North Carolina, Trump secured 2,754,103 votes narrowly beating out Biden by an estimated 73,000 votes.

At the same time Friday, NBC News projected Biden would win Georgia and that state's 16 Electoral College votes.

Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, according to NBC News. NBC News projected Biden president-elect last Saturday after he was projected the state of Pennsylvania.

Other news organizations, including CBS News, ABC News and CNN, made the same projections in North Carolina and Georgia Friday. The Associated Press made the call about an hour later.

Another outstanding battleground state, Arizona, was projected for Biden Thursday night.

Thursday was the last day in North Carolina any remaining votes could be counted. Absentee ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day had until November 12 to arrive at their local county Board of Elections office in order to be counted. Those votes were certified Friday in a vote of 3-2.