Recount confirms Harris, Boyd tied in Killeen District 4 race

Both candidates received 181 votes in the May 1 election.

KILLEEN, Texas — The results of a recount for the Killen City Council District 4 seat confirms there is a tie between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd, a city spokeswoman said Thursday.

The spokeswoman, Hillary Shine, said the recount was conducted at City Hall on May 11. It was initially requested by Harris after both candidates received 181 votes in the May 1 election, but then he withdrew his request in favor of a city recount completed by machine over hand.

This all comes after there was a mix-up of districts during early voting where more than 20 addresses were placed in District 4 instead of District 3. Bell County says that mistake was rectified immediately.

Harris said if a run-off election is needed, it could happen the first or second week of June.

Shine said the City Council will not consider an ordinance calling for a second election at its meeting on May 18.