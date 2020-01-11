Sen. John Cornyn stops in Waco, Belton as part of bus tour

Sen. Cornyn was in Central Texas as part of a 21-stop bus tour during which he is engaging voters ahead of Election Day.

WACO, Texas — Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn has been traveling around Texas since Wednesday on a bus tour that includes 21 stops. Today he spoke in both Waco and Belton, encouraging Texans to get out and vote.

“Based on our analysis it’s a 50-50 race, so we need to finish the race and run through the tape on Tuesday November 3, which is why we’re here encouraging people.” Sen. Cornyn said.



He was joined in Waco by Pete Sessions, Doc Anderson, Brian Birdwell, Thomas West and Parnell Mcnamara, who spoke to the crowd of over 50 people as to why they feel Cornyn is the best candidate in the race.

“We’re working double hard so we can turn out as many votes as possible, which helps up and down the ballot,” Doc. Anderson said.

Cornyn’s main message today when addressing the crowd was improving Texas' economy, which has suffered in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.