State amendment propositions bring out Bell County voters on election day

Fewer state officers are up for grabs in odd-year elections, but several state propositions brought voters out to the polls.

TEMPLE, Texas — Bell County voting sites were much more quiet Tuesday than they were one year ago.

Voters seemed to trickle in and out instead of forming long lines. There were many still motivated to come out by the eight state propositions on the ballot.

"I don't care if I am the only car here voting, I'm still going to vote," Eve Raine told 6 News news at a Temple polling place.

Raine and other voters told 6 News she was especially interested in Proposition 3 (SJR 27). This amendment would add a new section to Article 1 of the Texas Constitution, or the "Texas Bill of Rights," that prohibits state or local governments from prohibiting or limiting religious services. Some churches had to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions last year.

"The churches had been shut down during COVID, during the pandemic. I don't ever want that to happen again so I'm here to vote on that especially," Raine said.

Another voter told 6 News they also came out for Proposition 6 (SJR 19).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, family members and other caregivers were not allowed to enter nursing homes and similar facilities. This amendment would assure that each resident in such a facility would have at least one person designated to visit them and that designation would be protected under the state constitution.

"I don't believe the elderly or anybody should die alone. That's what's brought me out here," Bonnie Cabla said.

Some voters also came out in support of non-constitutional propositions.

Rosemary Chudej supported a proposition that would allow alcohol to be sold at a distillery in one Bell County precinct.

"Little River Academy is a smaller area and it means more jobs available and something new for the area," Chudej said.