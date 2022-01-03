2022 Voter's Guide: U.S. Representatives Race

There are multiple candidates running to represent the state of Texas in Congress. Here is who they are and what they stand for.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Another state race that needs to be on your radar heading to the polls, is the race for U.S. Representative. Two of those races that include counties in Central Texas are for U.S. House Districts 31 and 17.

Why You Should Care

The race for the next state representative is simply important due to the fact that the state members represent the state of Texas on a federal level.

These representatives, congressmen and congresswomen introduce different bills and legislation to the courts while representing the districts that elected them.

The state representatives impact what does and doesn't pass in Congress and play a big role in our nation's future.

The Candidates

U.S. House District 31

Rep. John Carter (R)

For District 31, incumbent John Carter is only going against two other Republicans.

Carter puts an emphasis on creating jobs, focusing on entertainment and improving Medicare in Texas.

Mike Williams (R)



Competitor Mike Williams says his platform will focus on amending the constitution to increase accountability in Congress. This includes limiting terms and campaigning restrictions.

Williams' top issues include taxation, lower government spending and supporting small businesses in America.

Abraham Garparti (R)

The other Republican is Abraham Garparti for District Three.

Garparti says his platform will focus on eliminating the national debt by 2050, limiting terms in Congress at 12 years maximum for House and Senate and securing borders.

17th Congressional District

Rep. Pete Sessions (R)



Rep. Pete Sessions represents the 17th Congressional District. He will be going up against four other candidates. Three other Republicans and one Democrat make up the ballot.

Sessions has placed a large focus on immigration issues, military affairs and pro-life issues, as well as the Texas agricultural industry

Meanwhile, his republican competitors will be focusing heavily on military and veteran affairs.

Rob Rosenberger (R)

Rosenberger is another Republican on the ballot. Rosenberger says he wants to secure borders, stop what he calls Biden's agenda to raise taxes and election integrity.

Jason Nelson (R)

Former Marine and U.S. Army Soldier, Jason Nelson says his focus will be on tax issues. Nelson says he also wants to put an end to pandemic mandates and congressional insider trading.

Paulette Carson (R)

Paulette Carson says one of her priorities is increasing Christian values in Texas. Carson is an advocate for pro-life and religious freedom.

Se wants to ban critical race theory as she believes it's a" type of indoctrination".

Her platform also focuses on economic recovery as Americans recover from the aftermath of the start of the pandemic.

Mary Jo Woods (D)

Mary Jo Woods is the only Democrat on the 17th Congressional ballot.

Woods says her candidacy will center around gender equality, voting rights and better resources for rural Texans.

