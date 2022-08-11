New McLennan County DA promises to clean up case backlog

Republican Josh Tetens readies to lead the District Attorney's office through case backlogs after election victory.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Republican Josh Tetens has won the title of McLennan County District Attorney after Democratic contender Aubrey Robertson conceded Tuesday night.

In a statement, Robertson congratulated Tetens on his victory and thanked him "for running a race focused on the issues.

"I'd like to thank all of my supporters and the people who came out and cast their vote for me," he said in a statement. "I congratulate Josh Tetens on his victory and I thank him for running a race focused on the issues. I wish Josh nothing but success as the next District Attorney, I hope he is able to reign the office in and get the wheels of Justice turning again for the People of McLennan County."

Tetens' campaign promises include cleaning up the case backlog in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office and making sure victim's voices are heard.

Tetens earned an early endorsement from the Waco Police Association and the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County.

The Waco Attorney has 16 years of criminal law experience and was the Former President of the Baylor Young Conservatives of Texas.

His father was in law enforcement for almost five decades.

In an interview with 6 News, Tetens said he is ready to start on day one, clearing up an extensive backlog of cases and making sure law enforcement is supported.

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office has been embattled in previous years. In 2018, Barry Johnson took over for Abel Reyna who was heavily criticized for his handling of the Waco biker shootout.