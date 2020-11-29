Trump: 'I'm ashamed that I endorsed' Gov. Brian Kemp

The President lashed out at Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during an interview on Fox News.

"They had electoral officials making deals like this character in Georgia who is a disaster. And the Governor's done nothing. He's done absolutely nothing. I'm ashamed that I endorsed him," President Trump said of his fellow Republicans on Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show on Fox News.

This comes as the state continues to count ballots for a third time - this time at the Trump campaign's request.

Raffensperger, wrote in an editorial published Wednesday by USA Today that he voted for President Trump - and now he feels he's being thrown under the bus by him.

"By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election. We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections. This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost," Raffensperger writes. "For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him, and are now being thrown under the bus by him."

Following Election Day, a hand-tally audit of the presidential race in Georgia was conducted, and the results affirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump. The final vote margin between the two was 12,284 votes.

The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request.

Shortly following the conclusion of the audit, a federal judge, appointed just last year by President Trump, rejected the president's campaign efforts to block the certification of Georgia's election.

Judge Steven Grimberg said he was unwilling to block the certification of millions of votes, finding that it “would breed confusion and potential disenfranchisement.”

Days later, the Trump campaign requested the recount - something candidates are allowed to do in Georgia when they are within a .5% margin.

When Kemp announced his certification of the 16 Democrats who’ll cast Georgia’s electoral votes for Biden, the governor took pains to make clear it was a purely ministerial act required by law.

He spoke again last week prior to a press conference on the coronavirus in the state ahead of Thanksgiving.

President Trump also raised concerns that the outcome of the Senate runoffs in Georgia could even be trusted.

The President continues to discuss baseless claims of voting fraud in Georgia and around the country. Some Republicans feel that this could hurt the runoffs in January.