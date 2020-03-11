U.S. House District 17 | Candidates at a Glance

Pete Sessions, Rick Kennedy and Ted Brown are the three candidates running for the District 17 U.S. Representative position.

TEXAS, USA — Below is a list of and brief descriptions of each District 17 U.S. Representative Candidate.

Pete Sessions - Republican

After serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for 22 years, former Congressman Pete Sessions is hoping to now represent the people of Waco.

Pete Sessions was born and raised in Waco and he attended Waco public schools until the ninth grade.

He played sports, was an Eagle Scout and threw newspapers for the Waco Tribune-Herald.

After he graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Sessions joined the Southwestern Bell Telephone company, where he worked for 16 years.

Sessions said he has been very involved in community activities by serving in various leadership roles with the chamber of commerce, Boy Scouts of America, disability assistance and local conservation groups, as well as serving on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater for 12 years.

Ricky Kennedy - Democrat

Rick Kennedy is the Democratic candidate for the District 17 United States House.

Rick Kennedy has lived in Central Texas for more than a decade.

His three children attended Round Rock Public Schools, and his oldest child now attends Baylor University.

Kennedy is a software engineer and project manager who has spent more than 35 years in evidence-based problem-solving in complex environments, as well as gaining consensus among diverse groups of stakeholders.

He currently works as a project manager and provides advice and expertise to clients from around the world.

Ted Brown - Libertarian

Ted Brown is the Libertarian candidate for the District 17 United States House.

He joined the Libertarian Party in 1979 and has been active his entire adult life. He has served as Chairman of the Libertarian Party of California and as a member of the Libertarian National Committee. He is currently the Candidate Coordinator for the Libertarian Party of Texas. He is also an active member of Amnesty International, as well as Texans for Accountability in Government, according to his website.

