Voter Guide 2020 | Everything you need to know about voting in the Heart of Texas

Here is your one-stop-shop with information about voting, registering and more to make sure you're ready to cast your ballot in the November 3 election.

TEXAS, USA — With elections less than two months away and early voting starting next month, you might have started thinking “How and where can I cast my vote?” Not to worry, though, because even amid a pandemic, there are ways to engage in your most basic civic duty.

How can I register to vote?

If you're looking to check if you're already registered or not, you can check the status online at the Texas Secretary of State's website.

Looking to register? In Texas, you can register online or request a printed application. If you register to vote with a printed application, send the completed printed application to you local voter registrar.

In case you recently moved to another place in the same county, you can update your address and other information online. However, if you are registered in one county and moved to a different county, you'll need to fill out a new voter registration application in your new county of residence. In that case, you will not be able to use the online name/address change tool.

You can pick up a voter application at your county voter registrar office if you would rather register in-person.

Remember, you are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a U.S. citizen

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

You are at least 17 years old and 10 months, and you are 18 years old on Election Day

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally or mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

You’ll get a voter registration certificate in the mail within 30 days of applying. This is your proof that you registered to vote. When you get it, be sure to check that all the information is correct. If you do see a mistake, correct it and return it to your local registrar.

Key dates and deadline for the November 3 general election

October 5 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote October 13 - Early voting begins

- Early voting begins October 23 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

- Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) October 30 - Early voting ends

- Early voting ends November 3 - Election Day

- Election Day Last day to receive ballot by mail - Mail-in ballots are due November 3 if the carrier envelope is not postmarked and are due November 4 at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. November 3.

Mail-in voting in Texas

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must:

Be 65 years or older

Be disabled

Be out of the country on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

Be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

Instructions for submitting for Application for Ballot by Mail:

Print the form or submit and online order for an application

Complete sections 1-8 of the application

Sign and date Section 10

If you were unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11

Affix postage

If you printed the application, you must place the application in your own envelope and add postage. If you ordered the application online and it was mailed to you – fold the application in half, moisten the tab, seal and add postage.

Address and mail the completed ABBM to the early voting clerk in your county. You may also fax the application if a fax machine is available in the early voting clerk’s office. You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the early voting clerk by email. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original hard copy of the application must be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the fourth business day.

An early voting clerk is the county clerk or elections administrator for your county and that information can be found online.

NOTE: Do not mail, fax, or email completed application for ballot by mail to the secretary of state’s office. All applications received by this office will be rejected.

Verify: Are absentee ballots different than mail-in ballots?

What do I need to bring to the polls to vote?

Acceptable forms of photo ID to vote on the day of the election or to vote early include:

Texas Driver license

Texas Election identification certificate

Texas Personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card with the person’s photo

U.S. citizenship certificated with the person’s photo

U.S. passport – book or card

The Texas Secretary of State specifies that voters ages 18-69 must present an acceptable photo ID. The ID presented may be expired for up to four years and still be valid. For those 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo ID may be expired for however long if the ID is otherwise valid.

Have a question about Voter ID requirements? Check out the Texas Secretary of State's voter ID FAQ section.

Where is my polling place?

Before you head out to a voting location, you can check to see if your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program first. If it does participate in the program, you can vote at any polling place in the county.

If not, you can vote at the polling place assigned to you.

Find your polling places for early voting and Election Day here:

Bosque County - Polling locations | Sample ballot

Coryell County - Polling locations | Sample ballot

Falls County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Freestone County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Hamilton County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Hill County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Lampasas County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Leon County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Limestone County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

McLennan County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

Milam County - Polling locations | Sample ballots

This list of polling locations and sample ballots will be updated as the information changes or becomes available.

Other helpful links

How can I report voting problems?

If you encounter any issue while voting, registering or something election-related, text us at 254-859-5481. You can also submit a tip via the 6 News app on your iPhone or Android phone.