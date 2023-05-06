x
Voter Guide 2023 | Everything you need to know about May 6 elections in Central Texas

From voter registration questions to explaining how to cast your vote, here's the latest information about the upcoming election in Central Texas.

6 News Digital (6News)

WBNS-10TV

Published: 4:37 PM CDT May 1, 2023
Updated: 4:37 PM CDT May 1, 2023

TEMPLE, Texas

May 6 Local Elections feature races and propositions for cities, towns and school districts across Central Texas.

In Harker Heights, voters will be giving their opinion on recently struck down Proposition A regarding decriminalizing low levels of marijuana. Cities like Waco and Killeen will be deciding city council members, while others will be picking a new mayor. School board seats are also up for grabs around our area on the 6th, and some districts have bonds on the ballot that could reshape the future of their campuses. 

We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include: 

  • Key dates for the election.
  • How to cast your vote in the election.
  • Learning about candidates. 
  • Tracking elections results.

Key Election Dates

Here are the dates you'll need to know in order to navigate the election process in Texas:

  • Thursday, April 6: Last day to register to vote in the election. 
  • Monday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 2: Early voting window for the election. 
  • Tuesday, April 25: Last day to apply to vote by mail. 
  • Saturday, May 6: Election Day. 
  • Sunday, May 30 to Tuesday, June 6: Early voting for the election runoff. 
  • Saturday, June 10: Primary election runoff. 

How to cast your vote

On Election Day

The polls in Bexar County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the election on Saturday, May 6. Those who are in line when polls close will have a chance to fill out and cast their ballot. 

A complete list of voting locations can be found here. A sample ballot can be found here

Remember: Just because you're registered doesn't mean you won't need to be ready at the polls. Make sure to have at least one of the following types of ID: 

  • Texas driver's license
  • Texas election ID certificate
  • Personal Texas ID card
  • Texas handgun license
  • U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
  • U.S. military ID
  • U.S. passport (book or card)

For those who don't have and can't reasonably obtain one of those kinds of identification ahead of Election Day, click here to find out your options. 

Voter ID

You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot.

Here's a list that shows you all of the acceptable ID forms.

Is my voter registration information public?

Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and registration number is public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential. The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.

Bell County


Harker Heights Mayor

  • David M. Jones
  • Marva Solomon
  • Jackeline Soriano Fountain
  • Michael Blomquist
  • Vitalis Dubininkas

Harker Heights Councilmember, Place 4

  • Mike Aycock
  • Adonis Frias
  • Lynda Nash

Harker Heights Councilmember, Place 2

  • Shane Hodyniak
  • Hall Schiffman
  • Stacey L. Wilson

Harker Heights Proposition A

  • Yes
  • No

Killeen City Council, Dist. 1

  • Jessica Gonzalez
  • Gabriel A. Montalvo

Killeen City Council, Dist. 2

  • Riakos “Rock” Adams
  • Joseph Solomon

Killeen City Council, Dist. 3

  • Patsy Bracey
  • Nina Cobb

Morgan’s Point City Council (Vote for 5)

  • Dwayne Gossett
  • Dorothy Allyn
  • Bruce Leonhardt
  • Shawn Knuckles
  • James Snyder
  • Pat Clune
  • Roxanne Stryker
  • Louis Guillaud III
  • Robbie Johnson
  • Stephen Bishop

Rogers City Council (Vote for 2)

  • Josh Norsworthy
  • Michael Lawson
  • Samantha Bell
  • Mallory Anthony

Salado Alderman (Vote for 3)

  • D. Jasen Graham
  • Cody Coufal
  • Bert Henry
  • Linda Reynolds
  • Rodney W. Bell
  • Lennox J. Alfred
  • Samuel Morris

Temple City Councilmember, Dist. 2

  • Zoe Grant
  • Judy Morales

Temple City Councilmember, Dist. 3

  • Susan L. Long
  • Steve Patterson

Temple City Councilmember, Dist. 4

  • Mike Pilkington
  • Christine Rahm

Troy City Council (Vote for 2)

  • Paul Ramirez
  • Amanda Camp
  • Crofton Sherrard

Belton ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)

  • Rucker Preston
  • Jason Wolfe
  • Janet Leigh

Central Texas College Board of Trustees, Pl. 6

  • Ernest Wilkerson
  • Camron Cochran
  • Don R. Armstrong

Killeen ISD Board of Trustees, Pl. 4

  • Marvin Rainwater
  • Henry C. Perry

Salado ISD School Board (Vote for 3)

  • Savannah Henning
  • Kim Redeslsheimer
  • David Matthews
  • Eric Malmin

Troy ISD Board of Trustees (Vote for 2)

  • Carrie Trees
  • Kirk Bailey
  • Jeffrey Ware
  • Jennifer L York

Falls County

Calvert, Alderman, Place 2

  • John Blackwell
  • Justine VanMetre
  • Daniel Cortez
  • Jeremy D. Hymer
  • Renda Jo Jackson

Falls Co. Emergency Services District Prop. A

  • For
  • Against

Hearne Mayor

  • Ruben Gomez
  • Lisa Baker

Hearn Councilperson, Place 3

  • Emmett Aguirre
  • Allen Wilkerson

Marlin Mayor

  • Carolyn Lofton
  • Susan Byrd

Marlin Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Bremond ISD Board, Place 2

  • Cody Myers
  • David Owens

Calver ISD Board, Place 1 (Unexpired)

  • Michael Ford
  • Joan Rita Guild
  • David Viscarde

Calvert ISD Board, Place 6

  • Chris Deppe
  • James Green
  • Tangolyn Lott

Chilton ISD Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Franklin ISD Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Franklin ISD Proposition B

  • For
  • Against

Hearne ISD Board, Place 3

  • Mark L. Hart
  • Mary Jane Wilkerson

Hearne ISD Board, Place 4

  • Donya Moore
  • Kimberly Lewis

Rosebud Lott ISD Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)

  • Michael Skala
  • Kaili Jo Williams-Thompson
  • Michael Ogas
  • Julie Bennett
  • Eric Moeller
  • Kavey Wallace
  • Cindy Kahlig

Lampasas County

Kempner Proposition One

  • For
  • Against

Lampasas Mayor

  • Herb Pearce
  • Cathy Haby Kuehne

Lampasas Councilperson, Place 2

  • Eric Hernandez
  • Bob Goodart

Lometa Councilmember (Vote for 3)

  • Jaelyn Downey
  • Lawrence Koch
  • Alex Witherspoon
  • Luella Cartwright

Lometa ISD Trustee At-Large (Vote for 2)

  • Courtney Duncan
  • Maria Maldanado
  • Carlos Garcia

Lometa ISD Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Leon County

Buffalo Mayor

  • Jerrod Jones
  • Mike Glick

Buffalo City Council (Vote for 2)

  • Dianne Ryder
  • Lance Pavelka
  • Tommy Reese
  • Haneef Id-Deen

Buffalo Proposition

  • For
  • Against

Jewett Mayor

  • Ron Chapman
  • John Sitton

Jewett Councilmember, At-Large

  • Bessie Woodall
  • Danny Cupit
  • Carmen Flores

Buffalo ISD Trustee, Position 5

  • Jack Helmcamp
  • Laci Snow
  • Josh Cheek

Centerville ISD Prop. A

  • For
  • Against

Normangee ISD Trustee, Position 3

  • DeAnn Morton
  • Ronnie Sorters

Normangee ISD Trustee, Position 4

  • Tommy Donaho
  • Joshua Harris

Limestone County

Coolidge Councilmember (Vote for 3)

  • Rhonda Ivy
  • Eddie Quinton
  • Katherine Hayes
  • William Torp
  • Ann Nelson

Kosse Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Mexia Council Member, Dist. 3

  • Joyce Forge-Johnson
  • Yolanda Dancer

Tehuacana Councilmember (Vote for 3)

  • Genia Duke Miller
  • Cari Spiares
  • Kerry Stuver
  • James Trantham
  • Tom Rees

Thorton Council Member (Vote for 3)

  • Traci Cordova
  • Christopher Henderson
  • Debra Wells
  • Kay Alston
  • Carla Robinson
  • Paul Miller
  • Christopher Cox

Groesbeck ISD Trustee At-Large (Vote for 2)

  • Ronnie Ferguson
  • Jim Longbotham
  • Stephen M. Bradley

Mexia ISD Trustee, Place 4

  • Keith Smith
  • Marty Cargile

McLennan County

Bellmead City Council Member, Place 1

  • Karen Ann Coleman
  • Ruth Ann Mitchell

Bellmead City Council Member, Place 2

  • Barbara Van Cleave
  • Travis Gibson

Bellmead City Council Member, Place 5

  • Bryan Winget
  • Doss Youngblood

Crawford City Council, At-Large

  • John Weldon
  • Lewis Snow
  • Shane Spence

Gholson City Council, At-Large Place 3

  • Johnathan Spence
  • Billy Sparks

Hewitt City Council Member, Ward 1, Place 1

  • Bradley Turner
  • RJ Pase

Lacy Lakeview, Mayor

  • Sharon Clark
  • A. Niecey Payne

Lorena, Mayor

  • Tommy Ross
  • Shane Phillips

Mart City Council Member, At-Large

  • John Garrett
  • Sandra Lynch
  • LaToya Beavers
  • Ray “Tiny” Gonzales

Mart City Council Member

  • James Miller
  • Ethan Drake

McGregor City Council, Ward 1

  • Alfredo Macedo
  • Andrew J. Henderson, Sr.

McGregor City Council, At-Large Ward 5

  • Sherry Lynn Adams
  • Dennis Paul Fehler

Waco City Council Member, Dist. 2

  • Alice Rodriguez
  • Tiffany Vidana

Waco City Council Member, Dist. 4

  • Don Gray
  • Darius Ewing
  • Anthony Johnson

Woodway City Council Member, Ward 1, Place 1

  • David Mercer
  • David Keyston

Woodway City Council Member, At-Large

  • Gregg Glime
  • David Russell

Bosqueville ISD Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Gholson ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large (Vote for 4)

  • Nelson Moore
  • Chris Silva
  • Alisha Whited
  • Michelle Goates
  • Richard Caldara

McGregor ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large (Vote for 3)

  • David Lillard
  • Chris Knox
  • Troy Zacharias
  • Hunter January
  • Rod Smith

Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5

  • Jim Patton
  • Ashley Stone
  • Abigail “Abbie” Ramirez

Waco ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large, Pl. 7

  • Peaches Henry
  • Angelo Ochoa

McLennan Community College, Board of Trustees, Dist. 1

  • Jonathan Q. Hill
  • Arash Abnoussi

McLennan Community College, Board of Trustees, Dist. 3

  • James Martin SoRelle
  • Ilda Sabido

Milam County

Milam County Prop. A

  • For
  • Against

Cameron City Council Member At-Large

  • Cliff Cryer
  • Lekethia “Keke” Sims

Milano ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)

  • Neile Briden
  • Carlos R. Campos
  • Gary Steinbecker
  • Blake Debault
  • Odes Foster Fr.

Rockdale ISD Proposition A

  • For
  • Against

Thorndale ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)

  • Hector Hernandez
  • Kimberly Biar
  • Kimberly McCoy Jordan

Tracking Election Results

KCENTV.com will have live updates of all results in Central Texas and Texas elections throughout the election cycle and into potential runoffs. All results will be posted at kcentv.com/elections

