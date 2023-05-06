Voter Guide 2023 | Everything you need to know about May 6 elections in Central Texas

From voter registration questions to explaining how to cast your vote, here's the latest information about the upcoming election in Central Texas.

We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:

In Harker Heights, voters will be giving their opinion on recently struck down Proposition A regarding decriminalizing low levels of marijuana. Cities like Waco and Killeen will be deciding city council members, while others will be picking a new mayor. School board seats are also up for grabs around our area on the 6th, and some districts have bonds on the ballot that could reshape the future of their campuses.

May 6 Local Elections feature races and propositions for cities, towns and school districts across Central Texas.

Here are the dates you'll need to know in order to navigate the election process in Texas:

On Election Day

The polls in Bexar County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the election on Saturday, May 6. Those who are in line when polls close will have a chance to fill out and cast their ballot.

A complete list of voting locations can be found here. A sample ballot can be found here.

Remember: Just because you're registered doesn't mean you won't need to be ready at the polls. Make sure to have at least one of the following types of ID:

Texas driver's license

Texas election ID certificate

Personal Texas ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID

U.S. passport (book or card)

For those who don't have and can't reasonably obtain one of those kinds of identification ahead of Election Day, click here to find out your options.

