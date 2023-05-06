Voter Guide 2023 | Everything you need to know about May 6 elections in Central Texas
From voter registration questions to explaining how to cast your vote, here's the latest information about the upcoming election in Central Texas.
WBNS-10TV
May 6 Local Elections feature races and propositions for cities, towns and school districts across Central Texas.
In Harker Heights, voters will be giving their opinion on recently struck down Proposition A regarding decriminalizing low levels of marijuana. Cities like Waco and Killeen will be deciding city council members, while others will be picking a new mayor. School board seats are also up for grabs around our area on the 6th, and some districts have bonds on the ballot that could reshape the future of their campuses.
We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:
- Key dates for the election.
- How to cast your vote in the election.
- Learning about candidates.
- Tracking elections results.
: Key Election Dates
Here are the dates you'll need to know in order to navigate the election process in Texas:
- Thursday, April 6: Last day to register to vote in the election.
- Monday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 2: Early voting window for the election.
- Tuesday, April 25: Last day to apply to vote by mail.
- Saturday, May 6: Election Day.
- Sunday, May 30 to Tuesday, June 6: Early voting for the election runoff.
- Saturday, June 10: Primary election runoff.
: How to cast your vote
On Election Day
The polls in Bexar County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the election on Saturday, May 6. Those who are in line when polls close will have a chance to fill out and cast their ballot.
Remember: Just because you're registered doesn't mean you won't need to be ready at the polls. Make sure to have at least one of the following types of ID:
- Texas driver's license
- Texas election ID certificate
- Personal Texas ID card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
- U.S. military ID
- U.S. passport (book or card)
For those who don't have and can't reasonably obtain one of those kinds of identification ahead of Election Day, click here to find out your options.
Voter ID
You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot.
Here's a list that shows you all of the acceptable ID forms.
Is my voter registration information public?
Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and registration number is public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential. The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.
: Bell County
Harker Heights Mayor
- David M. Jones
- Marva Solomon
- Jackeline Soriano Fountain
- Michael Blomquist
- Vitalis Dubininkas
Harker Heights Councilmember, Place 4
- Mike Aycock
- Adonis Frias
- Lynda Nash
Harker Heights Councilmember, Place 2
- Shane Hodyniak
- Hall Schiffman
- Stacey L. Wilson
Harker Heights Proposition A
- Yes
- No
Killeen City Council, Dist. 1
- Jessica Gonzalez
- Gabriel A. Montalvo
Killeen City Council, Dist. 2
- Riakos “Rock” Adams
- Joseph Solomon
Killeen City Council, Dist. 3
- Patsy Bracey
- Nina Cobb
Morgan’s Point City Council (Vote for 5)
- Dwayne Gossett
- Dorothy Allyn
- Bruce Leonhardt
- Shawn Knuckles
- James Snyder
- Pat Clune
- Roxanne Stryker
- Louis Guillaud III
- Robbie Johnson
- Stephen Bishop
Rogers City Council (Vote for 2)
- Josh Norsworthy
- Michael Lawson
- Samantha Bell
- Mallory Anthony
Salado Alderman (Vote for 3)
- D. Jasen Graham
- Cody Coufal
- Bert Henry
- Linda Reynolds
- Rodney W. Bell
- Lennox J. Alfred
- Samuel Morris
Temple City Councilmember, Dist. 2
- Zoe Grant
- Judy Morales
Temple City Councilmember, Dist. 3
- Susan L. Long
- Steve Patterson
Temple City Councilmember, Dist. 4
- Mike Pilkington
- Christine Rahm
Troy City Council (Vote for 2)
- Paul Ramirez
- Amanda Camp
- Crofton Sherrard
Belton ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)
- Rucker Preston
- Jason Wolfe
- Janet Leigh
Central Texas College Board of Trustees, Pl. 6
- Ernest Wilkerson
- Camron Cochran
- Don R. Armstrong
Killeen ISD Board of Trustees, Pl. 4
- Marvin Rainwater
- Henry C. Perry
Salado ISD School Board (Vote for 3)
- Savannah Henning
- Kim Redeslsheimer
- David Matthews
- Eric Malmin
Troy ISD Board of Trustees (Vote for 2)
- Carrie Trees
- Kirk Bailey
- Jeffrey Ware
- Jennifer L York
: Falls County
Calvert, Alderman, Place 2
- John Blackwell
- Justine VanMetre
- Daniel Cortez
- Jeremy D. Hymer
- Renda Jo Jackson
Falls Co. Emergency Services District Prop. A
- For
- Against
Hearne Mayor
- Ruben Gomez
- Lisa Baker
Hearn Councilperson, Place 3
- Emmett Aguirre
- Allen Wilkerson
Marlin Mayor
- Carolyn Lofton
- Susan Byrd
Marlin Proposition A
- For
- Against
Troy City Council (Vote for 2)
- Paul Ramirez
- Amanda Camp
- Crofton Sherrard
Bremond ISD Board, Place 2
- Cody Myers
- David Owens
Calver ISD Board, Place 1 (Unexpired)
- Michael Ford
- Joan Rita Guild
- David Viscarde
Calvert ISD Board, Place 6
- Chris Deppe
- James Green
- Tangolyn Lott
Chilton ISD Proposition A
- For
- Against
Franklin ISD Proposition A
- For
- Against
Franklin ISD Proposition B
- For
- Against
Hearne ISD Board, Place 3
- Mark L. Hart
- Mary Jane Wilkerson
Hearne ISD Board, Place 4
- Donya Moore
- Kimberly Lewis
Rosebud Lott ISD Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)
- Michael Skala
- Kaili Jo Williams-Thompson
- Michael Ogas
- Julie Bennett
- Eric Moeller
- Kavey Wallace
- Cindy Kahlig
Troy ISD School Board (Vote for 2)
- Carrie Trees
- Kirk Bailey
- Jeffrey Ware
- Jennifer York
: Lampasas County
Kempner Proposition One
- For
- Against
Lampasas Mayor
- Herb Pearce
- Cathy Haby Kuehne
Lampasas Councilperson, Place 2
- Eric Hernandez
- Bob Goodart
Lometa Councilmember (Vote for 3)
- Jaelyn Downey
- Lawrence Koch
- Alex Witherspoon
- Luella Cartwright
Lometa ISD Trustee At-Large (Vote for 2)
- Courtney Duncan
- Maria Maldanado
- Carlos Garcia
Lometa ISD Proposition A
- For
- Against
: Leon County
Buffalo Mayor
- Jerrod Jones
- Mike Glick
Buffalo City Council (Vote for 2)
- Dianne Ryder
- Lance Pavelka
- Tommy Reese
- Haneef Id-Deen
Buffalo Proposition
- For
- Against
Jewett Mayor
- Ron Chapman
- John Sitton
Jewett Councilmember, At-Large
- Bessie Woodall
- Danny Cupit
- Carmen Flores
Buffalo ISD Trustee, Position 5
- Jack Helmcamp
- Laci Snow
- Josh Cheek
Centerville ISD Prop. A
- For
- Against
Normangee ISD Trustee, Position 3
- DeAnn Morton
- Ronnie Sorters
Normangee ISD Trustee, Position 4
- Tommy Donaho
- Joshua Harris
: Limestone County
Coolidge Councilmember (Vote for 3)
- Rhonda Ivy
- Eddie Quinton
- Katherine Hayes
- William Torp
- Ann Nelson
Kosse Proposition A
- For
- Against
Mexia Council Member, Dist. 3
- Joyce Forge-Johnson
- Yolanda Dancer
Tehuacana Councilmember (Vote for 3)
- Genia Duke Miller
- Cari Spiares
- Kerry Stuver
- James Trantham
- Tom Rees
Thorton Council Member (Vote for 3)
- Traci Cordova
- Christopher Henderson
- Debra Wells
- Kay Alston
- Carla Robinson
- Paul Miller
- Christopher Cox
Groesbeck ISD Trustee At-Large (Vote for 2)
- Ronnie Ferguson
- Jim Longbotham
- Stephen M. Bradley
Mexia ISD Trustee, Place 4
- Keith Smith
- Marty Cargile
: McLennan County
Bellmead City Council Member, Place 1
- Karen Ann Coleman
- Ruth Ann Mitchell
Bellmead City Council Member, Place 2
- Barbara Van Cleave
- Travis Gibson
Bellmead City Council Member, Place 5
- Bryan Winget
- Doss Youngblood
Crawford City Council, At-Large
- John Weldon
- Lewis Snow
- Shane Spence
Gholson City Council, At-Large Place 3
- Johnathan Spence
- Billy Sparks
Hewitt City Council Member, Ward 1, Place 1
- Bradley Turner
- RJ Pase
Lacy Lakeview, Mayor
- Sharon Clark
- A. Niecey Payne
Lorena, Mayor
- Tommy Ross
- Shane Phillips
Mart City Council Member, At-Large
- John Garrett
- Sandra Lynch
- LaToya Beavers
- Ray “Tiny” Gonzales
Mart City Council Member
- James Miller
- Ethan Drake
McGregor City Council, Ward 1
- Alfredo Macedo
- Andrew J. Henderson, Sr.
McGregor City Council, At-Large Ward 5
- Sherry Lynn Adams
- Dennis Paul Fehler
Waco City Council Member, Dist. 2
- Alice Rodriguez
- Tiffany Vidana
Waco City Council Member, Dist. 4
- Don Gray
- Darius Ewing
- Anthony Johnson
Woodway City Council Member, Ward 1, Place 1
- David Mercer
- David Keyston
Woodway City Council Member, At-Large
- Gregg Glime
- David Russell
Bosqueville ISD Proposition A
- For
- Against
Gholson ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large (Vote for 4)
- Nelson Moore
- Chris Silva
- Alisha Whited
- Michelle Goates
- Richard Caldara
McGregor ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large (Vote for 3)
- David Lillard
- Chris Knox
- Troy Zacharias
- Hunter January
- Rod Smith
Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5
- Jim Patton
- Ashley Stone
- Abigail “Abbie” Ramirez
Waco ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large, Pl. 7
- Peaches Henry
- Angelo Ochoa
McLennan Community College, Board of Trustees, Dist. 1
- Jonathan Q. Hill
- Arash Abnoussi
McLennan Community College, Board of Trustees, Dist. 3
- James Martin SoRelle
- Ilda Sabido
: Milam County
Milam County Prop. A
- For
- Against
Cameron City Council Member At-Large
- Cliff Cryer
- Lekethia “Keke” Sims
Milano ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)
- Neile Briden
- Carlos R. Campos
- Gary Steinbecker
- Blake Debault
- Odes Foster Fr.
Rockdale ISD Proposition A
- For
- Against
Thorndale ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)
- Hector Hernandez
- Kimberly Biar
- Kimberly McCoy Jordan
: Tracking Election Results
KCENTV.com will have live updates of all results in Central Texas and Texas elections throughout the election cycle and into potential runoffs. All results will be posted at kcentv.com/elections