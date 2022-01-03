2022 Voters Guide: Board of Education Races

In Central Texas, there are 2 races for members of the State Board of Education. Here are the candidates running, and what they stand for.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — During this election season, many people will be focused on the Governor's race, which is important. However, there are other important races you need to know about.

This year the state's Board of Educations members are all up for re-election. There will be 2 member races on the ballot for the Central Texas area, this includes one for District 10 and one for District 14.

Why You Should Care

The Board of Education is made up of 15 members with each representing about 1.8 million Texas. The board plays a major part in your child's education, which is why it is important who is on the board.

The board is responsible for setting curriculum standards, reviewing instructional materials, and establishing graduation materials.

The board also is in charge of the Texas Permanent School Fund and is the final decision in approving the rules for the certification of educators.

The Candidates

District 10

Includes the counties of Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Burleson, Burnet, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Waller, Washington, Williamson, and a part of Travis.

Tom Maynard (R)

Running uncontested this will be Maynard's 4th term on the Board of Education.

Maynard focuses on enabling good teachers, demanding accountability, supporting local control, and preparing students for their futures.

To read more on the issues Maynard focuses on, visit her campaign site here.

District 14

Includes the counties of Bosque, Brown, Comanche, Coryell, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Somervell, Stephens, and Wise.

Sue Melton-Malone (R)

The incumbent will be running for their 4th term on Board after original being elected back in 2012.

Melton focuses on changing the standards of testing, re-evaluating the curriculum teachers are given through TEKS, and increasing Texas schools' access to textbooks.

To read more on the issues Malone focuses on, visit her campaign site here.

Evelyn Brooks (R)

The other republican running in District 14 has been in education for 23 years as a former teacher, mentor, STEM camp leader, and more.

Brooks focuses on a parent's involvement in their child's education, like supporting school choice.

Brooks has also placed a large focus on her views of opposing Comprehensive Sex Education and Social-Emotional Learning.

To read more on the issues Brooks focuses on, visit her campaign site here.

Tracy Fisher (D)

The only Democrat running for the position, Fisher has worked with education leaders since 2011. She has worked with multiple school boards and committees for nearly 25 years.

Fisher's campaign is centered around rethinking Texas' education standards through testing.

She also wants to increase the retention of professional educators and reinvest tax dollars into Texas' public school classrooms.