Waco mayoral candidate withdraws from election

WACO, Texas — Waco voters will now only have two options for Waco mayor as a candidate has formally withdrawn his candidacy.

Ben Sims, a previously announced candidate, filed a certificate with the city secretary to withdraw his name from the ballot in the upcoming election, according to press release from the city.

Now, Dillon Meek and David Morrow are the two choices for mayor voters are presented with.

The City of Waco general election is on track to be held November 3 after it was postponed from its original date in May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.