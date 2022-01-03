2022 Texas Voters Guide | McLennan County's District Attorney Race

There are three people running for the McLennan County's District Attorney. Here is who they are and what they stand for.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — One of Central Texas' biggest local races during the 2022 Primary is the race for McLennan County's District Attorney.

There are currently three people running for this position, including two Republicans and one Democrat.

Why You Should Care

The district attorney plays a major role in the way criminal cases are handled.

In Texas, District Attorneys represent the state in prosecuting felony cases and work with law enforcement in the investigation process.

Some of their other responsibilities include presenting cases to the grand jury and representing the state when removing children from abusive households.

No matter who wins the race, the next District Attorney could really influence the way crime is handled in McLennan County until the next election cycle.

The Candidates

Barry Johnson (R)

The incumbent is running for his second term, he was first elected in 2018. Johnson has practiced law for 32 years.

During this campaign season, Johnson is focusing on clearing up the backlog of cases at the District Attorney's office.

In terms of crime issues, Johnson is centered around combatting issues like human trafficking and immigration.

Johnson has also placed a large focus on saving tax dollars.

To read more on the issues Johnson focuses on, visit his campaign site here.

Josh Tetens (R)

Running against the incumbent, Tetens is a former criminal attorney.

If he was to win the race, Teten's is hoping to increase the efficiency of the District Attorney's office along with increasing the use of mental health resources.

To read more on the issues Teten focuses on, visit his campaign site here.

Aubrey Robertson (D)

The only Democrat running for the position, Robertson is a former Prosecutor.

Robertson claims that his past is an advantage, as the only prosecutor in the race.

Robertson also wants to increase efficiency at the District Attorney's office and believes the way to do so is by re-evaluating the way cases are evaluated.

She also wants to increase the retention of professional educators and reinvest tax dollars into Texas' public school classrooms.

To read more on the issues Robertson focuses on, visit his campaign site here.