How many electoral votes each state gets when electing president

We'll be keeping a close eye on the states as they're called, and the number of electoral votes each one has.

HOUSTON — Tuesday is Election Day, as voters head to the polls to decide who will lead the country, states, counties and various municipalities. For the presidential election, the Electoral College ultimately decides the winner.

Below is the allocation of electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. It was determined by the 2010 Census. Each state gets a number of votes based on its number of senators and representatives. They get two votes for its senators, plus a number of votes equal to the number of Congressional districts.

There are 538 total electoral votes. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Texas is the second biggest prize with 38 electoral votes, only behind California's 55.

State-by-state number of electoral votes

Alabama - 9 votes

Kentucky - 8 votes

North Dakota - 3 votes

Alaska - 3 votes

Louisiana - 8 votes

Ohio - 18 votes

Arizona - 11 votes

Maine - 4 votes

Oklahoma - 7 votes

Arkansas - 6 votes

Maryland - 10 votes

Oregon - 7 votes

California - 55 votes

Massachusetts - 11 votes

Pennsylvania - 20 votes

Colorado - 9 votes

Michigan - 16 votes

Rhode Island - 4 votes

Connecticut - 7 votes

Minnesota - 10 votes

South Carolina - 9 votes

Delaware - 3 votes

Mississippi - 6 votes

South Dakota - 3 votes

District of Columbia - 3 votes

Missouri - 10 votes

Tennessee - 11 votes

Florida - 29 votes

Montana - 3 votes

Texas - 38 votes

Georgia - 16 votes

Nebraska - 5 votes

Utah - 6 votes

Hawaii - 4 votes

Nevada - 6 votes

Vermont - 3 votes

Idaho - 4 votes

New Hampshire - 4 votes

Virginia - 13 votes

Illinois - 20 votes

New Jersey - 14 votes

Washington - 12 votes

Indiana - 11 votes

New Mexico - 5 votes

West Virginia - 5 votes

Iowa - 6 votes

New York - 29 votes

Wisconsin - 10 votes

Kansas - 6 votes

North Carolina - 15 votes