How many electoral votes each state gets when electing president

HOUSTON — Tuesday is Election Day, as voters head to the polls to decide who will lead the country, states, counties and various municipalities. For the presidential election, the Electoral College ultimately decides the winner.
Below is the allocation of electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. It was determined by the 2010 Census. Each state gets a number of votes based on its number of senators and representatives. They get two votes for its senators, plus a number of votes equal to the number of Congressional districts.
There are 538 total electoral votes. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
Texas is the second biggest prize with 38 electoral votes, only behind California's 55.
State-by-state number of electoral votes
Alabama - 9 votes
Kentucky - 8 votes
North Dakota - 3 votes
Alaska - 3 votes
Louisiana - 8 votes
Ohio - 18 votes
Arizona - 11 votes
Maine - 4 votes
Oklahoma - 7 votes
Arkansas - 6 votes
Maryland - 10 votes
Oregon - 7 votes
California - 55 votes
Massachusetts - 11 votes
Pennsylvania - 20 votes
Colorado - 9 votes
Michigan - 16 votes
Rhode Island - 4 votes
Connecticut - 7 votes
Minnesota - 10 votes
South Carolina - 9 votes
Delaware - 3 votes
Mississippi - 6 votes
South Dakota - 3 votes
District of Columbia - 3 votes
Missouri - 10 votes
Tennessee - 11 votes
Florida - 29 votes
Montana - 3 votes
Texas - 38 votes
Georgia - 16 votes
Nebraska - 5 votes
Utah - 6 votes
Hawaii - 4 votes
Nevada - 6 votes
Vermont - 3 votes
Idaho - 4 votes
New Hampshire - 4 votes
Virginia - 13 votes
Illinois - 20 votes
New Jersey - 14 votes
Washington - 12 votes
Indiana - 11 votes
New Mexico - 5 votes
West Virginia - 5 votes
Iowa - 6 votes
New York - 29 votes
Wisconsin - 10 votes
Kansas - 6 votes
North Carolina - 15 votes
Wyoming - 3 votes