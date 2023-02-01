Texas state representative shares expectations for 2023 Legislative session

Rep. Hugh Shine hopes to address the loss of millions of dollars municipalities near military installations are seeing due to property tax exemptions.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Legislature will return to the Capitol for the 2023 Legislative session Jan. 10.

Texas lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are going to be in session to address thousands of bills, debate for hours, and as local Rep. Hugh Shine said, handle the most important matters.

One of the main goals for the District 55 Representative directly impacts Central Texans. He wants him and his colleagues to readdress the full property tax exemption given to 100 percent disabled veterans as it's costing communities near military installations millions of dollars.

"Bell County, Harker Heights and Nolanville, are two of the largest municipalities on a per capita basis that lose money on their budget," Shine said. "That's significant because that means those who do not have an exemption are probably paying more in property tax. This is a statewide issue. The constitutional amendment applied to the entire state, but there's only 26 municipalities that are significantly impacted, so it's more like a discriminatory unfunded mandate."

Shine tells 6 News hot topic items like that and the budget won't really ramp up until 60 days into the session. The first couple weeks are set aside for organizational matters.

"We only have 80 days at that juncture to get the budget done, to fund education, to fund all the governmental agencies that are out there, to address all the different things that members are going to want to address," the state representative said.

The Texas House of Representatives made up of 86 Republicans and 64 Democrats will have anywhere between $27 and $32 million surplus which Shine said can cause issues.

"When you have surpluses like we're going to have this time, we're probably gonna have more of a debate about wants and the needs and that's always kind of a difficult task because you can spend money really fast," he explained.

The District 55 Representative believes there is going to be lot of effort to put more money towards education, Medicaid and increase the rainy day fund. Shine said the Legislature also has to address infrastructure and economic development as Texas sees a large population boom.

2022 was not a Legislative year, but it was a time for lawmakers to prepare for what they have to do in the 140 day period starting Jan. 10.