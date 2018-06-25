Former President George H.W. Bush seems to have a pair of socks for every occasion – even a meeting with fellow former President Bill Clinton.
Clinton on Monday visited Bush, who was wearing socks featuring Clinton's picture. Bush tweeted a picture of the two – and the socks – Monday afternoon. Bush also introduced "the newest member of our family" Sully, a Labrador retriever from a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans.
As Bush noted in his Tweet on Monday, Clinton is now a best-selling author. His thriller novel, "The President is Missing," co-penned by James Patterson and released this month, quickly rose to No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list.
Bush – who was hospitalized last month with low blood pressure and fatigue and later released – is spending the summer in Maine. He turned 94 on June 12.
At his wife Barbara Bush's funeral in April, he wore socks featuring books, a nod to the former First Lady's passion for literacy programs.