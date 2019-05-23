AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen held a joint news conference Thursday.

In the address, Abbot said funding to Texas school districts will not be based on the wealth of the district but the need.

The proposal will also provide $5 billion in tax relief. Abbott's plan would lower school property taxes by $.08 in 2020 and $.13 in 2020 and 2021.

