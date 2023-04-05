Governor Abbott's Small Business Summit kicks off in Temple

Governor Abbott has seen an influx of small businesses into the state of Texas so he is running a Summit that will help open doors for them.

TEMPLE, Texas — As more entrepreneurs trickle into Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has the goal to give small business owners a boost.

The governor said in 2022, more than 650-thousand new jobs came to Texas.

That's why the Small Business Summit will kick off in Temple, Texas, which according to his office aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights.

It'll do so by connecting businesses with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Together we are making Texas the economic envy of the United States of America," Abbott said.

The summit will kick off in Temple at 8 a.m. at the Cultural Activities Center. It will end at 1 p.m.

The focus of the summit will be on finance and funding, workforce development, cybersecurity, marketing and e-commerce essentials.

The Keynote speaker will be McLane Group Chairman Drayton McLane Jr. There will be a guest speaker: Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson.

There's a $20 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and sessions.

The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Temple Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

