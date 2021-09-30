51% of Texas voters say Gov. Abbott does not deserve reelection, poll says

The poll marks the first time Abbott has polled below approval.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, Gov. Greg Abbott is losing his approval rating.

The poll found that a slight majority of voters, 51%, believe he does not deserve to be reelected. And 42% say he does. A similar poll in June was split 48-46.

According to Quinnipiac University, Abbott now has a divided 44-47% approval rating. This marks the first time he has been under since the university began polling in Texas in April 2018.

Quinnipiac's report says Republicans approve 83-12%, independents' approval is divided 43-47% and Democrats disapprove 89-6%.

Meanwhile, Texans say 50-33% that they do not believe Beto O'Rourke would be a good governor – 17% did not offer their opinion. And they polled 49-25% saying Matthew McConaughey would be a good choice – 26% did not give an opinion.

"A lukewarm to downright cool response to an Abbott rerun in Austin, but compared to the high-profile young guns who may have eyes on a possible gubernatorial run, the governor is tall in the saddle," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll was released on Sept. 28. To read the full report, click here.