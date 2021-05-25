Gun shop owner calls constitutional carry a good thing, still says owners should get permit

The owner of Central Texas Gun Works is in favor of the constitutional carry law headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, but still encouraged owners to get a permit.

AUSTIN, Texas — The constitutional carry law that passed through the both the Texas House and Senate is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for his signature.

The law would no longer require Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun.

Michael Cargill, the owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin, said he is in favor of the law and thinks all gun owners should be allowed to carry their guns. But he also said that a permit isn't such a bad idea.

"If you want to leave the State of Texas, you’ll need a license to carry a handgun in a lot of different states," Cargill explained. "If you want to purchase a firearm, it’s best to have your license to carry a handgun so it makes the background check much easier. If you want to carry within a thousand feet of a school within the federal law, which is a felony, it’s better to have a license to carry handgun because you’re exempt from that federal law."

Currently, to carry a handgun in Texas with a permit, you must pass a background check, submit fingerprints, attend between four and six hours of safety courses, and pass a proficiency shooting test. None of these things would be required with constitutional carry.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement to 6 News the department still encourages those who carry to take a basic training or safety course.

"Temple Police Department encourages everyone who chooses to carry a firearm to consider taking a training course or basic weapons safety course.”

The bill passed by a 82-62 vote in the House and a 17-13 vote in the Senate. Abbott tweeted on May 21, "Let's get it to my desk for signing."

This new law would go into effect in September 2021.